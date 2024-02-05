Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to establish platform for non-Hindus to adopt Sanatan Dharma, to prevent religious conversion

In a bid to prevent conversion, the Hyderabad Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) reportedly plans to set up a platform for non-Hindus to adopt Sanatan Dharma (or Hinduism).

The chairman of the TTD trust board, Bhumana Karunukar Reddy said that the platform aims to spread the values of Hinduism and prevent religious conversions.

“The TTD has decided to set up a platform, which will provide an opportunity for people of any faith to declare their faith in Hinduism, belief in Hindu gods and adopt Sanatana Dharma, which has been the way of life for centuries,” Reddy said.

The TTD also offered assistance to the management of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The TTD manages the temple of Bhagwan Venkateshwara in Tirumala.

The new announcement was made by Reddy on the second day of the Dharmika Sadas being held in Astana Mandapam in Tirumala.

Reddy said that this platform would be the first of its kind in the country and that the temple would become the place for people to declare their faith in Hinduism.

He also said that the Dharmagurus of various peethams and mathas participating in the Dharmik Sadas wanted TTD to take the lead to spread Sanatana Dharma by stopping religious conversions.

“The idea is to spread the values embedded in the great epics, heritage, culture and religious texts of Hindu religion among the public, especially the younger generation of today,” he said.

On 2nd February, the TTD said it will soon explore the option for Muslim “devotees” to participate in Srivari Seva or voluntary service for the deity in Tirumala.

The statement came in response to a request from a “Muslim devotee” identified as Hussain Bhasha of Naidupeta. During the monthly “dial you EO” program, TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy said there are Muslim devotees of Bhagwan Venkateswara.