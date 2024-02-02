Friday, February 2, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUS Billionaire Kenneth Griffin, who has donated over $500 million, halts funding to Harvard...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

US Billionaire Kenneth Griffin, who has donated over $500 million, halts funding to Harvard University, calls them ‘whiney snowflakes’

Billionaires like Idan Ofer, Leslie Wexner, and Len Blavatnik have already announced that they would be stopping donations to Harvard as the university seems unable to prevent racial hatred and violence against Jews on campus.

OpIndia Staff
Ken Griffin stops donations to Harvard
6

Billionaire hedge fund manager Kennet Griffin, who has been one of the largest donors to Harvard University has halted his donations, citing the University’s slide into hatred, and neoliberal rhetoric of constant outrage politics. As per reports, Griffin has stated that Harvard is producing “whiney snowflakes” instead of future leaders.

Griffin has donated over 500 million to the university over the years.

Griffin stated that he has been frustrated with the way the elite Universities of the USA are enabling youngsters who are lost in microaggressions, DEI agenda, and pointless rhetorics of oppression and oppressors. He made these remarks at a conference in Miami, where he reiterated that he is never going to hire the students who had put their signatures on the controversial letter that supported the actions of Hamas against Israeli civilians on October 7.

Griffin also added that the statements of presidents of Harvard, UPenn, and MIT at a Congressional hearing where they refused to take any action against hate and threats of violence directed against Jewish students on their campuses, was “disastrous”.

Griffin is now added to the list of many business tycoons and billionaires who have stopped donations to Harvard after the open display of anti-Semitism on campus and institutional tolerance to hate and violence towards Jews by so-called ‘woke liberals’.

Billionaires like Idan Ofer, Leslie Wexner, and Len Blavatnik have already announced that they would be stopping donations to Harvard as the university seems unable to prevent racial hatred and violence against Jews on campus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHarvard donations, Harvard whiney snowflakes
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

After The Wire peddles fake news about Predator drone sale, US says partnership with India one of most consequential relationships

OpIndia Staff -

Drone deal will enhance India’s maritime security, will ensure 16-fold increase in number of aircraft: US State Department

ANI -

“Had several serious threats to my safety”: Pro-Israel UK MP Mike Freer not to seek re-nomination after repeated attacks from Muslim radicals

OpIndia Staff -

US clears sale of MQ-9B drones, Hellfire missiles, bombs, control stations and other equipment to India, The Wire had claimed deal was blocked over...

OpIndia Staff -

3 Rohingya men sentenced to 10 years in jail for trafficking and raping 2 Rohingya women – FIR, case and links to Advocate Tahir...

Anurag -

US State Department rubbishes The Wire claim that Predator drone sale has been blocked over alleged Pannun murder plot, says the deal offers significant...

Raju Das -

Satara: PM Modi to be conferred with ‘Shiv Samman Award’ by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s descendants on his jayanti

OpIndia Staff -

The dark days of Jungle Raj in Bihar: How the Lalu Prasad Yadav regime made the state a den of rapes, anarchy, kidnappings and...

Rukma Rathore -

‘Bhagwan ko bhul jayegi…beef khaegi: Love jihad victim narrates to OpIndia how Taha Razi assaulted, threatened her to convert to Islam, forced her to...

Jhankar Mohta -

‘Fakir’ Md Ali Sheikh makes woman sacrifice goat, donate lakhs to dargah claiming it will cure cancer and solve disputes, booked on victim’s complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com