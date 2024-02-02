Billionaire hedge fund manager Kennet Griffin, who has been one of the largest donors to Harvard University has halted his donations, citing the University’s slide into hatred, and neoliberal rhetoric of constant outrage politics. As per reports, Griffin has stated that Harvard is producing “whiney snowflakes” instead of future leaders.

Griffin has donated over 500 million to the university over the years.

Billionaire Ken Griffin, who gave Harvard $300 million last year:



“I’m not interested in supporting the institution.”



He asks if Harvard will return to educating young people to be leaders or remain “lost in the wilderness” of DEI. pic.twitter.com/exLdTqHnv8 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) January 30, 2024

Griffin stated that he has been frustrated with the way the elite Universities of the USA are enabling youngsters who are lost in microaggressions, DEI agenda, and pointless rhetorics of oppression and oppressors. He made these remarks at a conference in Miami, where he reiterated that he is never going to hire the students who had put their signatures on the controversial letter that supported the actions of Hamas against Israeli civilians on October 7.

Griffin also added that the statements of presidents of Harvard, UPenn, and MIT at a Congressional hearing where they refused to take any action against hate and threats of violence directed against Jewish students on their campuses, was “disastrous”.

Griffin is now added to the list of many business tycoons and billionaires who have stopped donations to Harvard after the open display of anti-Semitism on campus and institutional tolerance to hate and violence towards Jews by so-called ‘woke liberals’.

Billionaires like Idan Ofer, Leslie Wexner, and Len Blavatnik have already announced that they would be stopping donations to Harvard as the university seems unable to prevent racial hatred and violence against Jews on campus.