A shocking incident has surfaced in the Pandav Nagar neighbourhood of East Delhi, where an innocent 4-year-old girl was raped on 23rd March by a 34-year-old Muslim man named Appu. The culprit has been arrested by cops from Mandwali Police Station. He is the brother of the victim’s tuition teacher.

The minor went to her tuition yesterday as usual. However, the accused sexually violated her under the guise of teaching because the tutor wasn’t present at home. Furthermore, he threatened the child not to tell anyone about his abhorrent act. However, she returned home in tears and confided in her parents about everything. Afterwards, a case against was filed at the Mandwali police station based on the family’s complaint and the perpetrator was taken into custody immediately. On the other hand, the girl was referred to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

“Yesterday, the Mandawali Police Station received a complaint alleging that a 34-year-old male had sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl at her tuition location. The individual was taken into custody and we have filed a case. People congregated in the area when a rumour circulated that no action was taken in the matter, and we also learned about a few instances of vandalism. Police reached the spot and now the situation is peaceful. The girl is also safe,” informed Delhi Eastern Range’s Additional Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The locals became enraged as soon as they learned of the instance. Heavy police force was deployed in the area and police were dispersing the protestors in Pandav Nagar. According to East Delhi Deputy Commissioner Of Police Apoorva Gupta, a 4-year-old girl was brought to the hospital yesterday after reporting that her tutor had touched her private parts. The presence of swelling in the private area has been verified medically. The culprit has been apprehended. The role of his sister’s involvement in the occurrence is also being probed. People have been pacified at the moment.

The situation had gotten out of control. Locals went to the culprit’s home and committed many acts of vandalism. Several cars were vandalised in the area. His shop was also destroyed by the people who then moved all of his products to the location of Holika Dahan. The police arrived at the scene in considerable numbers after the furious crowd attacked the vehicles and autos in the street.

In the meanwhile, police have said that the girl’s condition is stable, saying that rumurs are being spread that her situation is critical. DCP East Apoorva Gupta said that the girl’s condition is normal and she is talking normally. She added that counsellors are talking to the child. Authorities have asked people of the area to maintain peace.

To control the situation, a heavy police deployment has been made in the area. The accused was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).