An instance of molestation of an 8-year-old Hindu girl has surfaced in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The accused is identified as 20-year-old Suleman who locked the little girl in a room. She was saved when her family members opened the door. The horrifying incident transpired on 9th March and the mother of the victim reported the incident to the authorities on 10th March after which they arrested the young man and sent him to prison.

The issue pertained to the Kaushambi police station area of Ghaziabad district where the child lives with her little brother and parents. The victim’s father told OpIndia that the perpetrator’s family was asking for the case to be withdrawn. He runs a retail store that provides for the needs of his family members. The official complaint submitted by the little girl’s family stated that Salman (Suleman) lives in a rented house in their neighbourhood. He had been molesting the child for a long time and she informed her family about his actions. However, they didn’t believe her initially.

The complaint further mentioned that the culprit locked the girl in his room on 9th March at approximately five o’clock in the evening. The incident was reported to their mother by her 5-year-old younger brother when he returned home. When the distressed woman reached the spot, she found that the door was locked. Afterwards, the door was opened and her daughter came out crying and disclosed that Suleman had misbehaved with her. Her family eventually submitted a case and demanded strict action against the offender.

Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Suleman under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 9m/10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the victim’s mother. On 11th March the Ghaziabad police announced that the accused was nabbed. The police claimed that because this matter involved a young girl and two different communities, they acted promptly to resolve it. Now further investigation is underway. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR.

इस घटना तत्काल संज्ञान लेते हुए सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया था । अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है।

वीडियो बाइट- एसीपी साहिबाबाद (कार्यवाहक) 2/2 — DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) March 11, 2024

OpIndia got in touch with the girl’s father who expressed his satisfaction with the police response. The family informed us that Suleman’s family had reached out to them to withdraw the complaint, despite their recommendation to directly approach the court. We were also informed that Suleman is originally from the Uttar Pradesh district of Bijnor. He sells watches and mobile accessories among other things near Anand Vihar bus stand and railway station. Additionally, according to the girl’s family, Suleman was frequently intoxicated.