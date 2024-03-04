Govt launches new portal ‘Chaksu’ to allow citizens to report suspected fraudulent communications

On Monday, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) unveiled two new technological initiatives to enhance the fight against mobile-based scams. Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed the introduction of ‘Chakshu’, a platform empowering citizens to report suspected fraudulent communications from mobile numbers through calls, SMS, or popular social media apps like WhatsApp.

Additionally, he highlighted that the DoT’s Sanchar Sathi Portal will soon be accessible through a mobile application.

Spam Reporting Platform

Incorporated into the DoT’s Sanchar Sathi portal, ‘Chakshu’ will initiate re-verification processes for suspected fraudulent numbers. If re-verification fails, the number will be disconnected. The DoT has assured that usernames and details of both suspected numbers and reporters will be kept confidential and not shared with anyone.

Digital Intelligence Platform

The government has introduced a new Digital Intelligence Platform, providing a unified space for banks, payment wallets, social media platforms, and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to share data on suspected fraudulent connections. Banks and payment wallets can cross-check their databases against the master list to prevent fraud.

Grievance Redressal Portal

Additionally, the government is developing a grievance redressal portal for reporting connections mistakenly disconnected through the Sanchar Sathi portal, according to DoT officials. Launched in May last year, the portal is the government’s primary tool for safeguarding mobile phone users against various frauds such as identity theft, forged KYC, and handset theft.

Collaboration with RBI and Department of Financial Services DoT officials also mentioned collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India and the Department of Financial Services to return the frozen ₹1,008 crore in suspected accounts back to the citizens.

TRAI’s Calling Name Presentation (CNAP)

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the DoT will review TRAI’s recommendations regarding the proposed Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service. CNAP aims to allow users to see the registered name associated with incoming calls.

Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of user safety and privacy, stating, “As a user, it is my right to know who is calling me. It is important for people who are calling to at least identify themselves.” Regarding unsolicited commercial communication, the Minister informed that 1.9 lakh text message headers have been blacklisted after analyzing 35 lakh headers.