Sunday, March 24, 2024
‘Why did you take Ram’s name’: Alfaz, Atiq assault Hindu student for chanting “Jai Shri Ram” in Gujarat, issue death threat to his father

The 12th student in Gujarat's Amreli chanted "Jai Shri Ram" because his board examination went well

Krunalsinh Rajput
Image from ETV
Image via ETV
3

A 12th student in Gujarat’s Amreli was assaulted because his board examination went well and he shouted “Jai Shri Ram” to express his happiness. He shouted the sacred slogan outside his exam center which led to the shocking incident. Atiq Qureshi and Alfaz Qureshi who beat him claimed that the place belonged to Muslims. The school is named SMGK High School and is run by Faiz-e-Muhammadi Educational Welfare and Charitable Trust.

The case pertained to Savarkundla. The accused challenged the student, “Why are you taking the name of Ram here? Don’t you know where you are standing (in the school)?” When the father of the victim called the two to pacify them, they misbehaved with him too and talked about sacrificing their lives for the brothers in their community. Afterwards, the man filed an official complaint against the perpetrators. OpIndia has a copy of the First Information Report (FIR).

According to the FIR, the student went to SMGK High School in Savarkundla on 20th March to appear for the 12th board examination. He did very well in the test and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to voice his gratitude to God. However, Mohammad Atiq Qureshi who was also there for his 12th board exam didn’t like it. He grumbled, “Don’t shout, I didn’t perform well in the exam,” and started fighting with the Hindu boy.

Copy of FIR (Source: OpIndia Gujarati)

Alfaz Qureshi, Atiq’s friend also reached there and the two Muslim youngsters thrashed the Hindu boy for reciting Lord Ram’s name. He was saved by other students who intervened between them. Notably, uttered “Jai Shri Ram” to thank God and not to greet or address any person. The student told his father about the entire episode following the occurrence and the latter contacted the offenders who arrived at the store late at night, but rather than owning up to their errors, they threatened the man and proposed to compromise if he was really understanding.

The police began an inquiry after the father complained to the Savarkundla Rural Police Station. They launched a case under sections 323, 506(2) and 114 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Mohammad Atiq Qureshi and Alfaz Qureshi.

Copy of FIR (Source: OpIndia Gujarati)

The father spoke with OpIndia. Because his paper was excellent, He revealed that his son took the name of God along with other students because he did well in the exam when a Muslim student approached him from behind and slapped him. He threatened, “Do you know who this school belong to? You cannot speak these speak these words here.” A probe discovered that the Faiz-e-Muhammadi Educational Welfare and Charitable Trust is in charge of this SMGK school located in Savarkundla.

We will sacrifice ourselves for our brothers

The father mentioned, “My son had noted down the scooter numbers of both the Muslim youths, so I got in touch with them through a person who had previously worked in my shop and called the pair to my shop.” He added that when the two sides were talking, Atiq Qureshi threatened to kill the Hindu man and declared, “We will sacrifice ourselves for our brothers,” before leaving. Afterwards, the Hindu student’s father went to the police station and submitted a complaint.

Police confirmed the incident

OpIndia also contacted the police to get information about the police action in the entire case. Assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) YS Vanra, who is inquiring about the issue, verified the instance and highlighted that further legal action has been initiated by registering an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s father. Action will be taken against those responsible as per the rules.

