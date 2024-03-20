On Tuesday (19th March), one Sajid killed two Hindu children Ayush and Honey by slitting their throats in their house in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. The accused Sajid has been killed in an encounter. Another accused Javed is also involved in this incident and is on the run. However, now Islamic fundamentalists have also come to the defence of these killers.

Islamic fundamentalists and liberals are trying to prove in this case that there was an old dispute between Sajid-Javed and the families of the deceased children. Through this, they are trying to present this gruesome murder as an outcome of a mutual dispute. Some fundamentalists are worried about why the common people of Badaun vented their anger at Sajid and Javed’s shop and set it ablaze.

One Md Sameed wrote, “Ram Rajya in Uttar Pradesh. Double murder in Badaun district. Brothers Ayush (14 years) and Honey (6 years) were murdered with razors. The accused are salon operators Sajid and Javed. The public set fire to the salon kiosk of the accused. There was some old dispute between both the parties!!”

Shadab Chauhan, who constantly spreads hatred on Twitter and calls himself a spokesman of the Peace Party, seemed more worried that the general public took out anger at Sajid and Javed’s shop. Shadab insisted that anger should not be shown against Javed and Sajid. He wrote, “Remember people, no one has the right to take someone’s life. If someone commits such a heinous crime, we strongly condemn it and demand strict action against the criminals, but this does not mean that some stray mob will go and kill someone. Burn the house. He will also become a criminal in the same way or the police will start doing the work of the court in the name of encounter, it is the job of the court to provide justice to the victims and punishment to the criminals. There can be many differences among the neighbours, there can be a dispute over something but it does not mean that someone becomes a murderer and on the other hand, the people on the other side, in a spirit of revenge, torch the house of a criminal to take revenge. , We condemn both the incidents.”

याद रखो लोगों किसी को किसी की जान लेने का अधिकार नहीं अगर कोई ऐसा जघन्य अपराध करता है तो हम इसकी कड़ी निंदा करते हैं और अपराधियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग करते हैं, लेकिन इसका मतलब यह नहीं की कोई आवारा भीड़ का झुंड जाकर किसी का घर जला दे। वह भी उसी तरह अपराधी हो जाएगा या फिर… — Shadab Chauhan شاداب چوہان (@shadab_chouhan1) March 19, 2024

He also tried to peddle the narrative that there was a dispute between the two families and that is why the murder took place and then the house was burnt. However, it is clear that the house of the accused was not burnt but the salon run by the accused was vandalised. Shadab also said that the encounter killing of Sajid was wrong.

Another account named Babu Khan asserted that the rich get away with murder and that those who slit children’s throats are poor Muslims. Babu Khan, not expressing sensitivity to the murder, saw the Hindu-Muslim angle in this case and said that the killer was Muslim, which is why he was killed in an encounter.

He wrote, “Whoever commits murder, he must be punished. No matter what religion he belongs to. But the new law of India is that if the murderer is a Muslim, he should be punished, but if he is a Hindu, welcome him with garlands of flowers, and take out rallies, this is the new law of India, only for the poor. If the rich commit murders they become a leader, and people also welcome them.”

हत्या करने वाला कोई भी हो सजा जरूर मिलना चाहिए चाहे किसी धर्म का हो अगर मुस्लिम हत्या करने वाला हो तो उसको फसी हो लिकिन अगर हिंदू हो तो फूल माला से स्वागत करो रायलिया निकालो यही हे नया भारत कानून सिर्फ गरीबों के लिए ही अमीर तो हत्या करके नेता बन जाति हे लोग स्वागत भी करते हे — Babu Khan (@BabuKha42738595) March 19, 2024

Another user Abrar Ansari highlighted issues like mob lynching rather than Muslim killers. He wrote, “An accused is accused. His place is in jail and he should get punishment. Otherwise, some people try to save the criminals by taking out rallies and celebrating mob lynching.”

आरोपी आरोपी होता है

उसकी जगह जेल और सज़ा है

वरना कुछ लोग अपराधियों को बचाने की कोशिश करते हैं

रैली निकलते हैं मोब्लिंचिंग पे खुशियाँ मनाते हैं — Abrar Ansari 🇮🇳 (@Abrarkbd00) March 19, 2024

Another person said on this matter that it is a conspiracy of ‘Sangh’. He said that the murder of children by slitting their throats with a razor is a made-up story. He also linked it to elections. He wrote, “The ‘Sangh’ got the job done. Javed was caught so quickly and was even killed. It’s all a ready-made story, many more such stories will come before the elections. Now all the Hindus are pouring out like a flood, praising Yogi and the police and abusing Muslims with hatred. The election atmosphere heated up. This is called the ‘Sangh’ politics.”

संघ ने काम पटा दिया😐

इतनी जल्दी जावेद पकड़ गया,मार भी दिया गया



सब रची बसी कहानी है,चुनाव से पहले कई और ऐसी गाथाएँ आयेंगी

अब सारे हिंदू बाढ़ की तरह योगी की और पुलिस की तारीफ़ और मुस्लिमों के लिए नफ़रत गालियाँ निकाल रहे है



चुनावी माहौल गरमा दिया गया

इसे ही संघ,राजनीति कहते हैं — S K (@divider_inchief) March 19, 2024

He even refused to believe that the murderer was Muslim. He wrote, “I do not believe that a Muslim killed, it is all a lie and a fabricated story like Godhra.”

मुझे यक़ीन नहीं है कि मुस्लिम ने मारा , सब झूठ और मनगढ़ंत कहानी है गोधरा की तरह से 😏 — S K (@divider_inchief) March 20, 2024

News channel Aaj Tak also published news in this regard. In the comment section of the news channel Aaj Tak, many Muslims started calling it false news. They insisted that the accused was killed in an encounter because he was a Muslim.

Comments on the Aaj Tak news. Image Source: Screenshot of the comment section

Right now the police investigation is going on in this case and the accused Javed is being searched. Post-mortem of the children killed in the Badaun double murder case is yet to be conducted. A large police force is deployed to maintain law and order in Badaun.

The family of the victim has denied any existing dispute with Sajid and Javed, and said that they used to visit their salon for haircuts. The kids were killed when the two brothers visited their house to borrow ₹5000, and therefore the angle of existing dispute can be dismissed.