On 24th March, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Notably, the party has fielded Kerala BJP state president K Surendran to contest from Wayanad constituency, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won the last General Elections.

The incumbent MP contested the election from two seats in 2019, one from Amethi and another from Wayanad. Interestingly, Gandhi lost his Amethi seat to BJP leader Smriti Irani and in upcoming elections, it is unclear if he will contest from Amethi.

Who is K Surendran?

K Surendran is one of the prominent leaders of the BJP in Kerala. He hails from north Kerala’s Ulleyeri in the district of Kozhikode. He started his political career as district president of the party’s Yuva Morcha from Wayanad. He became the party’s state president in 2020. K Surendran contested the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from the Pathanamthitta constituency. During that time, he secured the third position.

BJP also fielded him in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from two constituencies, Konni and Manjeswaram. He could not secure a win. Notably, he lost the Manjeswaram seat by a margin of only 89 votes in the 2016 Assembly Elections.

During Sabarimala’s agitation, Surendran was one of the front-running leaders who led the protests. He was arrested by the state police and spent over a month in jail.

K Surendran thanked party leadership for the opportunity

In a post on social media, K Surendran said he was delighted to announce that he was selected to contest against the I.N.D.I. Alliance leader Rahul Gandhi in his sitting constituency. He said, “I am extending my heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Shri JP Nadda Ji, Amit Shah Ji and BL Santosh Ji for this opportunity. I am committed to giving my best to fulfil the organisation’s trust in me. Seeking your blessings in this new endeavour.”

I am delighted to share with you that @BJP4India has announced my name as the NDA candidate in Wayanad against the #INDI Alliance leader Rahul Gandhi in his sitting constituency. I am extending my heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Shri @JPNadda Ji, @AmitShah… — K Surendran(മോദിയുടെ കുടുംബം) (@surendranbjp) March 24, 2024

Apart from K Surendran, prominent names that were announced for the elections were actor Kangana Ranaut from Mandi constituency, which is her birthplace and actor Arun Govil from Meerut, who played the role of Bhagwan Ram in the popular TV serial Ramayan was first aired in 1987. Govil hails from Meerut and is extremely popular among the masses.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are scheduled for 16th April 2024 and will have seven phases. In Kerala, polling will be held in a single phase on 26th April 2024. The results will be announced on 4th June 2024.