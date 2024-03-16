On Saturday (16th March), Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X handle to appeal to the people in the country to register for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. He also informed that since the scheme was launched last month, over a crore households have already applied for it. The free electricity scheme encouraging people to set up roof-top solar electricity generation panels was launched in February 2024 by the government of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in his post, “Outstanding news! In about a month since it was launched, over 1 crore households have already registered themselves for the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. Registrations have been pouring in from all parts of the nation. Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have seen over 5 lakh registrations. Those who haven’t registered yet should also do so at the earliest.”

He further wrote, “This initiative promises substantial reductions in electricity expenses for households, along with ensuring energy production. It’s poised to encourage Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on a grand scale, contributing to a better planet.”

The central government has initiated numerous schemes aimed at benefiting the general populace, many of which entail subsidies for recipients. One such initiative is the PM-Surya Ghar: Free Electricity scheme, which aims to install solar panels on the rooftops of 1 crore households. This is PM Modi’s dream project, which has been started under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. This scheme was launched by PM Modi on 15th February 2024.

This is expected to greatly benefit the rural people. Under this scheme, the solar system is connected to the existing grid connection. The household uses electricity from the solar panels, and if there is any excess electricity generated, it is fed to the grid, and the household is paid for this electricity by the distribution company. Similarly, if the generation is less than the use, the excess power is drawn from the grid. At the end of the month, the household is billed for the net power drawn from the grid. In case more power was contributed than drawn, the house gets paid instead.

The central govt is providing subsidies to install the systems. However, obtaining the subsidy requires adherence to a detailed application process beyond the mere installation of solar panels.

How to apply?

To initiate the process, one needs to access the official website. From there, navigate to the “Apply for Rooftop Solar” section. Then proceed by selecting the respective state, electricity distribution company, electricity consumer number, mobile number, and email address. Upon clicking “Proceed,” users will be directed to a login page where they must input their consumer number and mobile number. Following this step, a form will appear allowing individuals to apply for a rooftop solar panel, following the provided guidelines.

Additionally, individuals have also the option to register offline by visiting the nearest post office.

After that, the DISCOM will conduct a feasibility study for the installation. After the company grants approval, the consumer can install the system through a registered vendor. After the installation is done, the household needs to submit the details of the system installed and apply for a net meter. After that, the DISCOM will install a net meter, and generate a commissioning certificate from the portal.

Upon installation of the system including the net meter and examination by the distribution company, beneficiaries of the scheme will receive a commissioning certificate through the portal. Upon receiving the commissioning certificate, individuals must submit a cancelled cheque and provide bank account details on the portal.

The subsidy amount will be deposited into the beneficiary’s bank account within 30 days of submitting these particulars. As per the scheme, a subsidy of ₹30,000 is allocated for a 1-kilowatt capacity solar panel, ₹60,000 for a 2-kilowatt capacity panel, and ₹78,000 for a panel with a capacity of 3 kilowatts or more. The market rate for a 1 KW solar panel is around ₹ 50,000, so the household will need to pay only ₹20,000.

The government announced that 1 crore families will receive benefits under this scheme, allowing them to install solar panels on their rooftops with subsidy. The total expenditure for the entire project is estimated to be Rs 75,021 crore.

The objective of the scheme

The objectives of the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme include providing up to 300 units of free electricity monthly to illuminate one crore households. By installing solar panels on rooftops and harnessing solar energy, the scheme endeavours to lower household electricity expenses. Additionally, it seeks to diminish reliance on traditional energy sources by promoting the adoption of rooftop solar panels and advancing towards sustainable energy practices. The scheme underscores the importance of embracing clean and sustainable energy solutions.

Benefits of PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme

The PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme offers several advantages. Firstly, households can save between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 annually by selling surplus power to distribution companies and charging electric vehicles with free solar power. Secondly, the scheme enables the charging of electric vehicles, contributing to cleaner transportation options. Moreover, it creates entrepreneurial opportunities for numerous vendors involved in the supply, installation and after sales service of solar panels. Additionally, there are employment prospects for young individuals with technical skills in solar panel installation, manufacturing, and maintenance, further boosting economic growth and sustainability initiatives.

Notably, net meters installed with solar plants allow households to sell excess electricity generated by the solar panels. When solar power generated is more than the power consumed in the house, the excess power flows into the grid. And if the consumption is more than the solar generation, and at night when there is no solar power, the house gets power from the grid. The meter keeps track of the electricity drawn from the grid and contributed to the grid, and the bill is generated for the net power consumed, if any. In case the households also invest in a battery system and uses it during the night, it is possible to not use grid power at all, and make money by selling excess power to the DISCOM.