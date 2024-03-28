Thursday, March 28, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

‘Hindus voted for Congress hoping their miseries would end’: BJP’s T Raja Singh under house arrest; was going to meet Hindus attacked by Muslim mob on Holi

Tension gripped the area of Chengicherla near Ghatkesar in Hyderabad on Sunday, 24th March, after a Muslim mob brutally attacked the local Hindu community for celebrating the festival of Holi.

OpIndia Staff
BJP's T Raja Singh alleges Telangana police placed him on house arrest while he along with other BJP leaders were en route Chengicharla to meet Hindu victims
8

On Thursday, March 28, BJP’s Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh took to X to inform that the Telangana police had placed him under house arrest to prevent him from going to Chengicherla village, where Hindus had come under attack by an Islamist mob on Holi. Singh said he had plans to go there to distribute ration and groceries among the affected Hindu families.

“Police barricaded the village and didn’t allow anyone to come out. I planned to go but 8-10 police officials came and told me that I had been put under house arrest,” he said.

The BJP leader further brought attention to the police’s bias, stating that the Telangana police, acting on behalf of the ruling Congress administration, conducted a biassed inquiry into the matter even though they were aware that the victims were Hindus. Rather than pursuing legal action against the Muslim mob, the police chose to pursue legal action against the victims. Amongst the Muslim mob, the police filed cases against only seven people, he said.

Hindus mistakenly voted for Congress hoping that their miseries would end: T Raja Singh

“I urge the police department to intervene and dismiss all cases against Hindus, taking necessary action against the perpetrators. Failure to do so will result in a strong response from us,” the BJP leader added, tagging the Telangana DGP and the CMO Telangana in his post.

Urging Telangana CM and Congress leader Revanth Reddy to instruct the police to conduct a fair probe into the incident, the BJP leader said that the Hindus in Telangana were fed up with the discrimination they faced in the state when KCR-led BRS party was at the helm. They mistakenly voted for Congress hoping that their miseries would end. However, the local Hindu population was unaware that neither the BRS nor the Congress would be able to save them from their plight as AIMIM chief Assadussin Owaisi is the one who controls Telangana and whichever party come to power in the state, it will have to operate on his whims. Under Owasi’s rule, Hindus would continue to be under attack by the Muslims of the state, Singh said.

Namaz offering crowd swells into violent mob, attacks Scheduled Caste Hindu women with sticks for celebrating Holi near mosque in Telangana

Tension gripped the area of Chengicherla near Ghatkesar in Hyderabad on Sunday, 24th March, after a Muslim mob brutally attacked the local Hindu community for celebrating the festival of Holi. The incident had taken place in the Medchal-Malkagiri district of Hyderabad.

As per reports, when some local Hindus lit the traditional Holi Bhogi fire and played songs while celebrating the festival of colours, the Muslims who were offering namaz inside a mosque nearby began objecting on the grounds that Holi was being celebrated while they were praying.

The Islamists claimed that their ramzan prayers were getting disturbed due to the Holi celebrations.

Several videos of the attack did rounds on social media. The Islamists were seen wielding sticks right in the presence of the police with a clear intent to threaten and attack the Hindu community. The Islamists in the video were seen mercilessly pushing and beating Hindu girls, men and women. Notably, an Islamist could also be seen threatening the Hindu community with a sharp sword-like weapon right in front of the police.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

