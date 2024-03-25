Tension gripped the area of Chengicherla near Ghatkesar in Hyderabad on Sunday, 24th March, after a Muslim mob brutally attacked the local Hindu community for celebrating the festival of Holi. The incident is said to have taken place in the Medchal-Malkagiri district of Hyderabad.

As per reports, when some local Hindus lit the traditional Holi Bhogi fire and played songs while celebrating the festival of colours, the Muslims who were offering namaz inside a mosque nearby began objecting on the grounds that Holi was being celebrated while they were praying.

The Islamists claimed that their ramzan prayers were getting disturbed due to the Holi celebrations.

Several videos of the attack are doing the rounds on social media. The Islamists can be seen weilding sticks right in the presence of the police with a clear intent to threaten and attack the Hindu community. The Islamists in the video can be seen mercilessly pushing and beating Hindu girls, men and women.

Video coming up from Telangana where Islamists attacked people from the Scheduled Caste community as they did Holika Dahan near Mosque.



Ugly spat broke out when Islamists had Namaz prayers going on around 4:15 pm & the music for Holi celebration was playing on the Hindu side: pic.twitter.com/vThK75Fmfg — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) March 25, 2024

One Hindu girl can be seen lying unconscious with her face and head covered in blood surrounded by her people who can be heard wailing after being attacked by the Islamists.

According to Organiser journalist Shubhi Vishwakarma, the Hindu victims were from the Scheduled Caste community. The women could be heard fighting back bravely and countering the jihadis.

The Islamists claimed that the Hindus played loud music while celebrating Holi near the mosque which allegedly disturbed the namaz prayers amid ramzan.

Tension prevailed at Chengicherla near Ghatkesar, on Hyderabad outskirts, late on Sunday after a group of people burnt Holika Dahan near a mosque and played loud music while people were praying @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/718GhUNVmR — Jibran Nazir | جبران نزیر (@JibraanDar) March 24, 2024

Reportedly, three Hindus were injured following the incident. The police said that no complaint in the case has been lodged as the situation was controlled after police intervention.

Notably, an Islamist could be seen threatening the Hindu community with a sharp sword-like weapon right in front of the police. The Islamists allegedly attempted to justify the attack saying that the Holi songs played during the namaz prayers disturbed them.

It is crucial to note that several mosques in India use loudspeakers to offer Islamic prayers 5 times a day despite the SC order dated 2005 that bans the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

However, in the given case, ironically, the Islamists chose to justify their attack by claiming that the loudspeakers put up by Hindus during the Holi celebrations disturbed their prayers amid Ramzan.

No complaints in the case have been filed even as the Islamists were seen showing fingers to the police which was trying to control the situation. The mob included Muslim boys too while the men were present with sticks on standby. However, the police has said that the situation is under control now.