Holi, the joyful Hindu festival of colours and devotion known for bringing people together and celebrated with great zeal around the world, has consistently been reviled by Islamists who hold profound disdain for the Hindu faith.

Holi has been the target of an online smear campaign and slander, but year after year, reports emerge of rabid Islamists orchestrating violent attacks on Hindus and partaking in arson and vandalism during Holi celebrations, in a blatant display of their unabashed hatred for Hindus in a Hindu-majority country.

Bigoted Islamists unleash violence against Hindus celebrating the once-a-year festival of colours. OpIndia has compiled a list of the violent attacks on Hindus on Holi which was celebrated on 25th of March this year and some days prior.

Goddess Sita referred to as a ‘prostitute’, Islamists at AMU attacked and asked Hindus to pay ‘jizya’ to celebrate Holi

On 21st March, Muslims attacked Hindu students and beat them during Holi celebrations at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). In a video of the incident, Hindu students were seen running to save themselves while Islamists went on a rampage against them. On the complaint of Aditya Pratap Singh, a Master of Arts (M.A.) final-year student in the varsity, an FIR was lodged under sections 147, 148, 149, 153-A, 386, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

It was about 2:30 pm on 21st March when the complainant and hundreds of Hindu students including Ajay Kumar Rajput, Mohit Sharma and Puruyasarth were gathered in the Zakir Hussain College of Engineering and Technology park.

Suddenly, hundreds of Muslim students gathered there, waving sticks and pistols in their hands. Miswa Kesar, Zakiur Rahman, Zaid Sherbani, Shah Rukh Sabri, Shoaib Qureshi, Ahmad Mustafa Sherbani, Affan Sherbani, Sehwan Khan, Faisal Tyagi, and Arsan Siddiqui began abusing Hindu deities. They abused Hindu gods and goddesses and said, “Today, let us teach a lesson to the children of prostitute Sita.”

When the Hindu students objected to the Muslims abusing Hindu gods, the Muslims placed a revolver on their heads and demanded Rs 1000 Jizya per month to be given ‘permission’ to celebrate Holi. The Muslim students then brutally assaulted the Hindus causing internal injuries to them, for merely ‘daring’ to celebrate their festival peacefully.

Muslim mob attacks Hindu men and women celebrating Holi near mosque in Hyderabad

On 24th March, a Muslim mob ruthlessly attacked the local Hindu community for celebrating the Holi festival in Chengicherla near Ghatkesar in Hyderabad’s Medchal-Malkagiri district. When some local Hindus lit the traditional Holi Bhogi fire and played songs to celebrate the festival of colours, Muslims offering namaz inside a neighbouring mosque objected, claiming that Holi was being celebrated while they were praying. Islamists alleged that the Holi celebrations disturbed their Ramzan prayers.

Video coming up from Telangana where Islamists attacked people from the Scheduled Caste community as they did Holika Dahan near Mosque.



Ugly spat broke out when Islamists had Namaz prayers going on around 4:15 pm & the music for Holi celebration was playing on the Hindu side: pic.twitter.com/vThK75Fmfg — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) March 25, 2024

A video of the incident went viral online, showing Islamists using sticks in the sight of police, clearly intending to threaten and harm the Hindus. As seen in the video, the Islamists mercilessly pushed and thrashed Hindu girls, men and women. The attack by Islamists left three Hindus injured.

Muslim mob armed with sharp weapons attacks Hindus celebrating Holi in UP’s Agra

In Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district, a Muslim mob including women attacked several Hindus celebrating Holi on 25th March. The assailants used sharp weapons during the attack and raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans. Moreover, the Islamists also hurled abuses at Holika Mata. The Islamists severely injured two Hindus in the attack in the Rakabganj police station area.

Following the incident, the police have registered an FIR against 40-50 unidentified attackers along with 34 named persons on the complaint of a person named Vishwajit Patra.

The attackers included Jamil, Salim, Rahees, Shaukat, Bunty, Bhaiya, Ishaad, Chand, Chaman and the women of his house, Shaheen, Shaheed, Haroon and his 2 brothers, Imran, Asin, Pappan, Shikki, Rahmani and his son, the meat seller. Haroon, Imran, Shakeel, Shamim, Aamir, Rihan, Arif, Chand Mohammad, Tarzan, Fatole, Bobby, Guddu and tea seller Sajid among others.

On 25th March, some people were playing Holi in the street in front of Idgah SR Hospital in Kutulpur area at around 2 and 2:30 pm when the accused Muslim mob attacked the celebrations with stones, sticks, and sharp weapons while raising pro-Pakistan slogans.