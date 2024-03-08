In a shocking case of child sexual abuse, a Florida-based woman, her son and her boyfriend have been accused of filming and live streaming the crime to a paying audience. The accused are residents of suburban Boca Raton in South Florida.

Walquiria Cassinni, 38, her son Matthew, 20, and her boyfriend Ryan Londono, 42 sexually assaulted two children for at least five years. They filmed the abuse and live-streamed it on the internet for paedophiles who paid for the same.

One of the victims was only five years old when the abuse started and the other was nine.

“For the past 25 years, I’ve seen just about everything, so to shock the court’s conscience is frankly a difficult proposition at this point in the court’s career,” Palm Beach County Judge Donald Hafele said.

“The extent of this is probably never going to be known,” he added.

Walquiria Cassini is facing capital charges for sexually abusing the two children. According to her LinkedIn profile, Cassini is a licensed medical sonographer with a sub-specialisation in urology and erectile dysfunction and reproductive health.

Her boyfriend, Londono, an IT professional, is facing the same charges and is accused of performing on camera for anonymous viewers to watch on streaming platforms, as per reports.

Cassini’s son, Matthew also faces the same accusations. His lawyer pointed out that he was not charged with filming the abuse but the prosecutor countered saying, “he’s charged with actual intercourse with the child.”

According to an account on X, the minors would be dragged from their beds in the middle of the night and assaulted in front of an online audience who would pay to watch.

Additionally, the account also alleges that Matthew would use sex toys on the children. The minors were reportedly spat on, sworn at and physically beaten as well.

“(Matthew) always does stuff to me, he locks the door,” one of the children said.

The FBI raided Cassini’s home on 5th March and found cameras and tripods which were used by the accused to record the abuse along with Venmo and other financial transactions connected to the same.

However, no videos were found. 33 videos were erased from an online platform a day after the 4-month-long investigation began.