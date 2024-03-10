A five-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of five stray dogs outside her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on the morning of Friday, 8th March. The incident which reportedly transpired in the Jama Masjid neighbourhood of Amroha was captured on a CCTV camera. The girl was initially attacked by the dogs and attempted to escape by running across a road, but her plan was unsuccessful as the animals kept chasing her.

The girl then lost her balance out of terror and panic and was dragged to the ground by the dogs. She then sustained multiple bites and scratches on her hands and body by the dogs. Locals rushed to save her after hearing her cries and rescued her. The animals dispersed when adults ran towards the girl, and a man took the weeping child in his arms and she was brought to a hospital where she is undergoing medical care.

The canines in the city’s Nagar Kotwali area, according to the locals, have attacked numerous individuals in the past. Notably, there have been three street dog attacks on children in the last few days. A dog bite resulted in the immediate death of at least one youngster, and an 8-year-old continues to receive treatment.

Dog attacks have been rampant in the country in recent days. A 7-year-old girl was dragged and bitten by a neighbour’s Pitbull dog in Delhi recently. A woman called the Jagatpuri Police Station in Delhi to report the attack on her daughter. Afterwards, the probe was promptly started by the police. The girl was taken to Hedgewar Hospital after bite marks were discovered on her body. After receiving a complaint from the mother of the victim, the police opened a case against the dog’s owner. According to the police, he was booked under sections 289 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code.

Delhi High Court recently said that stray dogs are becoming a menace and sought an update from the authorities on the efforts implemented to reduce the frequency of similar episodes. The court pronounced, “The problem is people are coming in the vans and feeding the dogs. Because of that, dogs have become too territorial and they attack anybody. They are becoming a menace for the pedestrians,” in response to the death of a 1.5-year-old girl in the Tughlakabad locality of Delhi from attack by stray dogs.

It added, “Feeding strays may be good but you are taking away their capacity to go and find their food. They have nothing else to do.” The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the municipal government, and the police were served with notice by the court demanding a status report regarding the actions being carried out to guarantee that such instances do not occur again.

The Kerala High Court also acknowledged the threat posed by stray dogs and their attacks on young children, adults and even the elderly. It stressed that while stray canines should be protected, human life shouldn’t be endangered in the process. According to the court, sincere dog lovers can submit applications to local authorities for permits to keep stray dogs in compliance with the Kerala Municipality Act and the Animal Birth Control Regulations.