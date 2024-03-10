Sunday, March 10, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPack of stray dogs attack and drag 5-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, rescued...
News Reports
Updated:

Pack of stray dogs attack and drag 5-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, rescued by locals

The canines in the city's Nagar Kotwali area, according to the locals, have attacked numerous individuals in the past.

OpIndia Staff
Screenshot of the footage.
Screengrab of the viral video
8

 A five-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of five stray dogs outside her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on the morning of Friday, 8th March. The incident which reportedly transpired in the Jama Masjid neighbourhood of Amroha was captured on a CCTV camera. The girl was initially attacked by the dogs and attempted to escape by running across a road, but her plan was unsuccessful as the animals kept chasing her.

The girl then lost her balance out of terror and panic and was dragged to the ground by the dogs. She then sustained multiple bites and scratches on her hands and body by the dogs. Locals rushed to save her after hearing her cries and rescued her. The animals dispersed when adults ran towards the girl, and a man took the weeping child in his arms and she was brought to a hospital where she is undergoing medical care.

The canines in the city’s Nagar Kotwali area, according to the locals, have attacked numerous individuals in the past. Notably, there have been three street dog attacks on children in the last few days. A dog bite resulted in the immediate death of at least one youngster, and an 8-year-old continues to receive treatment.

Dog attacks have been rampant in the country in recent days. A 7-year-old girl was dragged and bitten by a neighbour’s Pitbull dog in Delhi recently. A woman called the Jagatpuri Police Station in Delhi to report the attack on her daughter. Afterwards, the probe was promptly started by the police. The girl was taken to Hedgewar Hospital after bite marks were discovered on her body. After receiving a complaint from the mother of the victim, the police opened a case against the dog’s owner. According to the police, he was booked under sections 289 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code.

Delhi High Court recently said that stray dogs are becoming a menace and sought an update from the authorities on the efforts implemented to reduce the frequency of similar episodes. The court pronounced, “The problem is people are coming in the vans and feeding the dogs. Because of that, dogs have become too territorial and they attack anybody. They are becoming a menace for the pedestrians,” in response to the death of a 1.5-year-old girl in the Tughlakabad locality of Delhi from attack by stray dogs.

It added, “Feeding strays may be good but you are taking away their capacity to go and find their food. They have nothing else to do.” The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the municipal government, and the police were served with notice by the court demanding a status report regarding the actions being carried out to guarantee that such instances do not occur again.

The Kerala High Court also acknowledged the threat posed by stray dogs and their attacks on young children, adults and even the elderly. It stressed that while stray canines should be protected, human life shouldn’t be endangered in the process. According to the court, sincere dog lovers can submit applications to local authorities for permits to keep stray dogs in compliance with the Kerala Municipality Act and the Animal Birth Control Regulations.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsStray dogs menace
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bihar: Out on bail convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s close aide Subhash Yadav arrested by ED in illegal sand mining case

ANI -

Surat: 42-year-old auto driver Akhtar Raza Muniyar repeatedly molests 11-year-old girl while dropping her to and from school, blames porn for it when arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Mamata Banerjee’s U-turn: From problems with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans and skipping Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, to announcing holiday for Ram Navami for first...

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi to inaugurate 15 airport projects, lay foundation of road projects worth ₹19000 crores in UP, disburse ₹1000 to eligible women in Chhattisgarh

OpIndia Staff -

If your husband says Modi, don’t serve him dinner, make them swear their vote for Kejriwal: Arvind Kejriwal asks women in return for his...

OpIndia Staff -

Farmers’ unions tell people not to use trains from 12 to 4 owing to calls for rail roko agitation in Punjab, Haryana

OpIndia Staff -

“Gave Rs 7 lakh to Udhayanidhi Stalin”: Former DMK leader and drug racket mastermind Jaffer Sadiq reportedly makes explosive revelation before NCB

OpIndia Staff -

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls, ECI now left with only CEC as the other EC retired last month

OpIndia Staff -

United Kingdom: Pro-Palestine protestor vandalises 110-year-old painting of Arthur Balfour, whose declaration led to the creation of Israel

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Maulana Syed Mohammad Ashraf of Kichhauchha Dargah arrested for raping a female devotee from Mumbai, issued death threats to victim and her...

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com