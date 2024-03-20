In a shocking instance, a Muslim individual named Waseem raped a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar and shared the horrifying footage on social media, according to authorities on 20th March. The accused held the youngster by force and sexually assaulted her two weeks ago in a sugarcane field and recorded the incident on camera.

Circle Officer (CO) Rajkumar Sav stated that the minor was also threatened by the culprit, identified as Waseem, with severe repercussions and he warned that he would make the obscene video public if she disclosed the occurrence to the police or any other person. The official informed, “The accused had forced the girl into a sugarcane field and raped her. He also threatened the girl of dire consequences and of making the video public, if she informed anyone about the incident.”

He added, “Afraid of the threats, the girl didn’t complain to anyone about the incident.” According to the police, the girl didn’t report the traumatising episode to anyone because she was terrified of the perpetrator’s threats. However, her parents contacted the police right away when the offender recently uploaded the graphic footage online.

Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against him under section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and pertinent sections of the Information Technology Act in response to the complaint of the underage girl’s family. Furthermore, numerous police teams have been assembled to capture the fugitive who has been absconding since the evening of 19th March.