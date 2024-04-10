Wednesday, April 10, 2024
5,000 guns and 500,000 rounds of ammunition seized from ships sending Iranian weapons to Houthis transferred to Ukraine: US

The weapons were taken from four "stateless" vessels in the Arabian Sea by U.S. Central Command naval forces on their way from Iran to Yemen, where the Houthi movement is directly supported by sanctioned organizations, notably Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

OpIndia Staff
Image from US Central Command
Image via US Central Command
Pentagon transferred thousands of machine guns, sniper rifles, rocket launchers, and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition that were seized from Iran to Ukraine, according to an announcement by the United States (US) Central command on 9th April which read, “On Apr. 4, 2024, the U.S. government transferred over 5,000 AK-47s, machine guns, sniper rifles, RPG-7s and over 500,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces. This constitutes enough material to equip one UKR BDE with small-arms rifles. These weapons will help Ukraine defend against Russia’s invasion.”

The weapons were taken from four “stateless” vessels in the Arabian Sea by U.S. Central Command naval forces on their way from Iran to Yemen, where the Houthi movement is directly supported by sanctioned organizations, notably Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The United States District Court for the District of Columbia issued an order on 1st December 2023, transferring title to the United States after the Department of Justice initiated a civil forfeiture action against the seized munitions.

The pose noted, “These munitions were originally seized by U.S. Central Command and partner naval forces from four separate transiting stateless vessels between 22 May 2021 to 15 Feb 2023. The munitions were being transferred from the IRGC to the Houthis in Yemen in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216. U.S. CENTCOM is committed to working with our allies and partners to counter the flow of Iranian lethal aid in the region by all lawful means including U.S. and U.N. sanctions and through interdictions.”

It is the most recent military support that President Joe Biden’s administration has given to Kyiv in its effort to reclaim land that Russia. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson’s unwillingness to hold a vote on $60 billion in the US Congress since 2023 in further security assistance has prevented Joe Biden from supplying Ukraine with more American weapons. The United States and its allies have been looking for new ways to arm Kyiv since the Ukrainian military is running low on weapons and ammunition, particularly heavy artillery shells.

The US Central Command highlighted, “Iran’s support for armed groups threatens international and regional security, our forces, diplomatic personnel, and citizens in the region, as well as those of our partners. We will continue to do whatever we can to shed light on and stop Iran’s destabilizing activities.”

Similar supplies of 1.1 million rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, taken from Iranian soldiers en route to Yemen, had been shipped by Washington to Ukraine in early October last year. On 12th March, the US revealed the first relief package worth US$300 million for Kyiv since December. The package included artillery shells, anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, however, cautioned that the funds would be exhausted in a few weeks. The US government was able to continue sending financial help despite the congressional impasse because that package was financed with money that the Pentagon saved on other expenditures.

US naval troops have been engaged in Operation Prosperity Guardian, a global security campaign spearheaded by the country, to put a halt to Houthi attacks in the main international trade lane. Additionally, several US strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen have been conducted.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, claiming their actions are in support of the Palestinians in Gaza. This poses a danger to international security and a vital commerce route. The Houthis have attacked American and coalition warships as well as commercial ships in the Red Sea numerous times, primarily employing drones and missiles with Iranian-made parts and designs.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

