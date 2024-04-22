Monday, April 22, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Muslims have first claim on India's resources': How Congress tried to defend the controversial...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Muslims have first claim on India’s resources’: How Congress tried to defend the controversial speech of Manmohan Singh in 2006 and why it does not hold true

On 9th December 2006, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stated categorically that Muslims have the first claim on India's resources.

OpIndia Staff
'Muslims have first claim on India's resources': How Congress tried to defend the controversial speech of Manmohan Singh in 2006 and why it does not hold true
PM Narendra Modi with ex-PM Manmohan Singh, image via The Hindustan Times
22

On Sunday (21st April), Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress party and its Muslim appeasement politics during an election campaign meeting in Banswara town of Rajasthan.

He lambasted the wealth distribution scheme of Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and reminded the voters about the infamous speech of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from 2006.

“During the time of their government, they (Congress) had declared that Muslims have the first claim of this country’s resources. First, they will seize your properties and distribute them to Muslims, those who produce a high number of offspring, and infiltrators,” PM Modi emphasised.

“Your properties will be handed over to infiltrators. Is that acceptable to you? This is the Congres manifesto according to which the gold owned by our mothers and sisters would be estimated, seized and distributed to those promised by former PM Manmohan Singh,” he pointed out.

PM Modi added, “This is the mindset of these urban Naxals. They will not even spare your mangal sutra and can go to any extent.”

Soon after the Congress party, its loyalists in the media and its close-knit ecosystem went overboard to discredit PM Modi and give a clean chit to ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

Screengrab of the tweets by Congress party and Rahul Gandhi

Congress spokespersons also spared no time trying to undo the damage inflicted on the party’s image by PM Narendra Modi.

With more than six phases of elections remaining, the Congress ecosystem has been rattled to the core by the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But this desperation to save the party’s image is not a new phenomenon. It was in full swing even 18 years ago.

The failed attempt at defending Manmohan Singh

On 9th December 2006, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stated categorically that Muslims have the first claim on India’s resources. He made the contentious remarks during a meeting of the National Development Council (NDC).

He had explicitly mentioned the Muslim community in his speech. “We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. They must have the first claim on resources,” Manmohan Singh had said at that time.

The transcript of his speech can be verified from the video footage of the event. When the video made headlines in 2006, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was quick to issue a clarification alleging ‘deliberate and mischievous misinterpretation’.

“The Prime Minister’s observations have also been quoted out of context in some sections of the electronic media, fuelling a baseless controversy,” a press release by the PMO dated 10th December 2006 read.

It had tried to rationalise the speech by arguing that the remarks were directed towards all ‘weaker sections of the society’ and not the just Muslim community in particular. PMO had even referenced parts of the speech where Manmohan Singh had mentioned ‘SC/STs, other backward classes, minorities and women and children’.

In its desperate attempt to shield the then Prime Minister from criticism, PMO conveniently forgot that there were no phrases similar to ‘particularly the Muslim minority’ in the entirety of the speech.

The intention behind the remarks was crystal clear even in 2006. But when PM Manmohan Singh ended up stirring the hornet’s nest, the PMO came to his rescue. The controversy again surfaced 18 years later on Sunday (21st April) when PM Modi called out the Muslim appeasement politics of the Congress party.

And this time, the Congress-sponsored activists, journalists and spin doctors have come forward to defend the indefensible remarks of PM Manmohan Singh in 2006.

Controversial track record of Manmohan Singh

During his 10-year stint as the Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh has been unabashed in keeping forward his party’s agenda of consolidating the Muslim vote bank.

While it is true that he is remembered for his 2006 speech, the veteran Congress leader had made similar comments on at least four other occasions between 2004 and 2014 (the entirety of the UPA rule).

On 3rd July 2004, he remarked, “I am distressed by the low representation of minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, in many walks of life, both in the public and the private sector. I do not need to underline to this audience the gravity of the problem that this creates for our collective effort to create a truly inclusive and tolerant society, where the benefits of economic development are shared by all citizens.

On 2nd November 2006, Manmohan Singh highlighted the Congress party’s special preference for the Muslim community in comparison to other religious minorities.

As I see it the main factor responsible for socio-economic backwardness of the minority communities, particularly the Muslim community is the lack of access to the common school system. This is particularly true in the case of the Muslim girls. During the current plan period and the next plan period, we must ensure that concrete schemes for setting up of secondary and higher secondary schools in the Blocks and Districts having predominantly Muslim population are indeed implemented with sharper focus on the Muslim girls. Widening of access of the Muslim girls in professional education, particularly medical and engineering courses should be a priority area of educational programmes.

A month later, he said

Some minorities in India have done better than others. For example, in India, minority communities like the Jains and the Sikhs have fared relatively well from the process of social and economic development. However, other minorities, especially the Muslim community in certain parts of our country, have not had an equal share of the fruits of development. This has most recently been established by data provided in the Report of the High Level Committee on the Social, Economic and Educational Status of the Muslim Community of India, popularly known as Sachar Committee. It is incumbent upon any democratically elected government to redress such imbalances and eradicate such inequities. I assure you, our Government is indeed committed to doing this.

Just months before the 2014 election, Manmohan Singh lamented about Muslims not being able to reap the fruits of development.

On 13th January of that year, the then Prime Minister had said, “All minority communities do not form a homogenous group. Some have done reasonably well, benefitting from the processes of social and economic development. However, other minorities, especially the Muslim community in certain parts of our country, have not had an equal share of the fruits of development. This has most recently been established by the data provided in the report of the Sachar Committee which our Government had set up.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmanmohan singh, congress, muslim appeasement, muslims, modi speech
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: Calcutta HC declares 2016 SSC recruitment null and void, orders fresh appointments

ANI -

Delhi: Frustrated with delay in legal proceedings, Rape survivor and her family stab accused to death

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Rafik rapes a Hindu woman in front of his wife, had blackmailed the victim and forced her to convert to Islam; 7...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Islamists attack Hindu man for offering ride to Muslim colleague, woman later accuses victim of ‘molestation’

OpIndia Staff -

Did PM Modi brand all Muslims as ‘infiltrators’? How Islamists including AltNews’ Mohammad Zubair, Pakistanis and ‘liberals’ spread fake news

OpIndia Staff -

News24 claims BJP leader Madhavi Latha sought reservation for all Muslims, ‘apologies’ and deletes post after the Hyderabad candidate declined making such remarks

OpIndia Staff -

‘The Kerala Story’ plot in Bihar: Sameer Alam lures and abducts a minor Dalit girl, forcibly marries her by hiding his identity, arrested while...

OpIndia Staff -

Medals of top 4 athletes at Beijing Half Marathon taken back after probe revealed that 3 African runners slowed down to let Chinese competitor...

ANI -

State govt should hand over the case to the CBI if police incapable of fair probe: JP Nadda after meeting father of Neha Hiremath...

OpIndia Staff -

Gold, silver, Mangalsutra, property will be distributed to people having more children, illegal migrants and Muslims: PM Modi slams Congress over ‘Wealth redistribution’ promise

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com