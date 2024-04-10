Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Muslim clerics maintain strategic silence on suggesting voting preferences to the community, want to avoid polarisation of Hindu votes: Report

"Muslim organisations and their clerics are not making any vocal appeals. They know any move to give a call for en bloc voting will polarise majority voters. The clerics have chosen silence over loud statements", an Islamic cleric was quoted saying in a TOI report.

Muslim voters
Muslim voters Image Source: Mint
Bulk voting of Muslims in favour of a particular political party and clergy issuing them advice to do so has historically been a usual phenomenon in the Indian elections since the pre-independence era. This year, in the general elections of 2024, it is not the same anymore. The Muslim clerics have restrained themselves from advising the community of bulk voting in favour of a particular party. This strategic move stems from an inherent anticipation that if they appeal to Muslims to rally behind a particular party, it would ultimately polarise the votes of the majority Hindu community.

No prominent Muslim organisations, such as the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband or the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, have issued directives to community members regarding which party or alliance to support in elections. According to a report by the Times of India, this is because the Muslim clergy is showing their ‘political maturity’ by doing this. However, it also calls their silence ‘strategic’.

Notably, the Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid had extended support to the Congress party during the general elections of 2014. This time, no such appeal is issued by him or heads of other major Muslim outfits advising the community where it should cast its votes in the 2024 elections.

All India Majlis-e-Mushawarat is an umbrella organisation of over 50 Muslim bodies in the country. Naved Hamid – former head of this organisation – said, “Muslim organisations and their clerics are not making any vocal appeals. They know any move to give a call for en bloc voting will polarise majority voters. The clerics have chosen silence over loud statements.”

The TOI report also mentions that previously, numerous clerics faced criticism for making political statements. However, this time they are remaining silent, refraining from getting involved in contentious issues and allowing the community to make their own decisions. Head of Anjuman-I-Islam Zahir Kazi has termed it a ‘political maturity’ shown by the Muslim clergy.

Hyderabad-based activist Mazher Hussain said that gone are the days when Muslims used to vote as a vote bank. However, he noted that the community can still be ‘tactful’ regardless of the stands taken by clerics.

It is pertinent to note that although this strategic and tactful approach of not mentioning any political party is hailed as a political maturity, Muslim clerics are continuing to give the ‘message’ to the community in their appeals to participate in the festival of democracy by exercising their right to vote. In one such appeal, a Maulana was recently seen telling the Muslims that the results of this election matter a lot and that if desired results are not seen there would be a situation of genocide and people would be jailed in large numbers.

He said that he was not mentioning any political party but he would appeal to all Muslims to vote. He said that all Muslims should vote keeping in mind that there is a rule of ‘Julm’ in this country and that they should vote to establish a better rule in the country. Even without naming the BJP or Congress, he was essentially appealing to Muslims to vote in a way that the Bharatiya Janata Party stays away from power.

Now, this ‘strategic’ silence about political parties is hailed as a ‘political maturity’ because the Muslim clergy fears that if they openly support any non-BJP party or alliance, the Hindu votes will consolidate for the BJP automatically. Thus, Muslim clerics have opted not to mention any political party but they have sent a proper message to the community about who is appeasing them.

On the other hand, the Congress party is yet to attain this ‘political maturity’. Its election manifesto has already received heavy criticism for mirroring the promises made by the Muslim League in the pre-independence era.

