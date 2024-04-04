Days after OpIndia exposed the nefarious anti-Hindu and anti-India agenda of leftist propaganda British newspaper The Guardian, the South Asian correspondent of the publication, Hannah Ellis-Petersen, reached out to OpIndia’s editor-in-chief Nupur J Sharma through an email.

In the email dated April 1, 2024, Hannah Ellis-Petersen offered to ‘oblige’ OpIndia with an interview to ‘clarify’ the accusations we levelled against the leftist propaganda newspaper, with ample evidence.

On March 25, 2024, OpIndia published an article on how The Guardian had been hounding Hindu rights activist, Kajal Hindustani, for an interview. The report offered ample proof showing how the three ‘journalists,’ namely, Hannah Ellis-Petersen, Ahmer Khan, and Kyri Evangelou, selected by the leftist British newspaper to interview Kajal Hindustani have always been motivated by a distinct agenda that includes defaming India on a global scale, shaming the Hindu community, and downplaying the atrocities committed against them by Islamists.

With sufficient evidence, OpIndia documented how all three of these journalists, have a history of dehumanising Hindus and tarnishing India’s image on a global scale by disseminating vicious fake news about our country.

This particular report by OpIndia ruffled the feathers of Hannah Ellis-Petersen who was quick to shoot an email to the OpIndia editor-in-chief.

“Given that you have accused me and my colleagues of having an agenda, which I assure you we don’t, it felt necessary to offer you the opportunity to speak to us directly and give us your point of you,” a part of Hannah’s email addressed to Nupur J Sharma, OpIndia’s editor-in-chief read.

This particular email was merely an example of the entitlement mindset that Western media organisations like The Guardian and the BBC embody. The ‘journalist’ from the Guardian, who is known for spreading anti-Hindu and anti-India propaganda, truly believed that she was obliging OpIndia by giving us a chance to speak to her. However, in an incredibly based response, OpIndia’s editor-in-chief, Nupur J Sharma, made a counter-offer to The Guardian ‘journalist’ to engage in a live stream debate where she could respond to OpIndia’s questions over her anti-Hindu, anti-Indian coverage.

“Dear @HannahEP. Thank you for your email. Since you chose to not respond and in the spirit of transparency, I’m making our email exchange public. I am impressed that you think you were doing ME a favor by offering an interview. But as I said in the email, if YOU want to defend yourself to the Indian audience, I could extend YOU the platform on MY podcast. You could answer my questions about your anti-India, anti-Hindu coverage,” responded OpIndia editor-in-chief Nupur J Sharma.

Dear @HannahEP. Thank you for your email. Since you chose to not respond and in the spirit of transparency, I’m making our email exchange public.



Nupur also shared the screenshot of the emails exchanged between her and The Gaudian’s South Asian correspondent, Hannah Ellis-Petersen.

The Guardian ‘journalist’ turns down OpIndia’s offer

Interestingly, on expected lines, The Guardian ‘journalist’ has declined to accept OpIndia’s offer. Today (April 4), The Gaudian’s South Asian correspondent, Hannah Ellis-Petersen in yet another email response, declined to engage in a live stream debate where she could respond to OpIndia’s questions over her anti-Hindu, anti-Indian coverage.

One wonder’s here, what held Hannah Ellis-Peterson back from engaging in a conversation with OpIndia? Did she, on the down low, know that OpIndia’s findings were spot on and that she would be exposed for her own deceit and be left with no defence?

OpIndia editor-in-chief was the first to warn The Guardian against haranguing Kajal Hindustani

Nevertheless, while the leftist propaganda newspaper downplayed the development as an extension of its ‘election coverage, it is important to note that OpIndia’s editor-in-chief, Nupur J Sharma, was among the first to recognise that The Guardian was attempting to use selective people for interviews to further its malicious intent of spreading misinformation in India as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw nearer.

In a post on X on March 24, Nupur warned the media outlet against haranguing Kajal Hindustani and also extended her support to the Hindu rights activist.

The following day, on March 25, OpIndia revealed, with ample evidence, the anti-India and anti-Hindu agenda that these three journalists had been fostering and how their so-called sudden ‘change of heart’ to reach out to individuals across all political spectrums was part of the same ploy.