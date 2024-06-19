On 13th June, a brick thrown from a roof in the Bihar district of Darbhanga killed a 53-year-old person named Raj Kapoor Sharma. The accused has been identified as Muhammad Azad. He was taken into custody on 16th June and put behind bars. According to the police, he has a criminal history.

The matter pertains to the Baheri police station area of Darbhanga district. Binde Sharma, a resident of ward number 10 registered a complaint which stated that his cousin Raj Kapoor Sharma was leaving for somewhere on foot at about nine o’clock in the evening on the day of the incident. The house of the perpetrator is also situated in ward number 10 along the same route. He was on the roof in the evening. The victim was struck in the head by a brick as soon as he passed Muhammad Azad’s place.

बहेड़ी थाना अन्तर्गत घटित घटना का अद्यतन…….

दिनांक -13. 06. 24 को रात्रि 9:00 बजे राजकपूर शर्मा पेo स्वo बाए लाल शर्मा साo बहेड़ी थाना बहेड़ी जिला दरभंगा रोड से चलकर जा रहे थे तभी ऊपर से ईट गिरने से राजकपूर शर्मा घायल हो गए | ग्रामीणों द्वारा इलाज हेतु पी0एच0सी0 बहेड़ी — Darbhanga Police (@DarbhangaPolice) June 16, 2024

The complainant said that Muhammad Azad carried out the attack from the second floor with the purpose of killing Raj Kapoor Sharma who received severe injuries on his head and was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition continued to deteriorate. He was then taken to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), however, the doctors were unable to save him despite their best efforts and he passed away on 15th June. After that, Binde Sharma, a family member, filed a police complaint against Azad.

The authorities immediately registered a case based on the complaint and started an investigation into the matter which revealed that Mohammad Azad, son of Niyamat, had purposefully tossed a brick on the deceased’s head. The Darbhanga police said that Azad is of very aggressive nature and had committed similar offences in the past as well. The cops added that he has a long criminal past and had already served time in jail on charges of theft. He was eventually arrested and incarcerated. The police are currently conducting additional inquiries along with other required legal measures in the case.