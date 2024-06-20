For years now, we have witnessed how Islamists get triggered whenever Hindus celebrate any of their festivals. Whether it be on Hanuman Jayanti, Saraswati Puja, or Ram Navami celebrations, radical Islamists have always utilized insults and attacks as a deliberate means to impose their ideology and establish their dominance.

Such attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries, caused huge losses to the public exchequer and created an atmosphere of fear and terror, precisely what the Islamists wanted to discourage ‘Kafirs’ or idolators from weighing in on their religious beliefs and scriptures.

This intolerance against Hindus is, however, fast-growing. These attacks are not limited to just Hindu festivals any more. In fact, the rise, revival and renaissance of Hinduism have unnerved these Islamists so much that they have now started utilising Muslim festivals also to unleash insults and violence against Hindus. Such fundamentalists are forever keen to launch vicious attacks on Hindus even on days which are auspicious to them.

This year, the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid was celebrated worldwide on June 16 and June 17. Similar to previous years, radical Islamists across the country carried out several incidents of violence against Hindus on this day. There have also been incidents recorded where Islamists, rather than celebrating their festival, were preoccupied with triggering Hindus by desecrating temples and mocking the religious beliefs of Hindus. Below, we have chronicled 10 such wanton attacks and insults Islamists carried out against Hindus on their Islamic festival of Bakrid this year.

Maharashtra: Hindus attacked for protesting against the slaughter of cows on Bakrid

On 17th June, a massive controversy erupted in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, after Islamists in the region allegedly slaughtered cows instead of goats on the occasion of Bakrid. The accused Islamists also are said to have attacked local Hindus and Hindu activists who protested against the act. The incident is said to have happened in the Daulatabad region of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Several Hindus who were injured in the incident have been admitted to the hospital for proper medical treatment.

In what led to the conflict, the Hindu activists initially got a tip that the Islamists were slaughtering cows instead of goats on Bakrid. They then informed the police about the matter who further raided the premises of the Islamists discovering the truth. The police found that several cows were being slaughtered on the occasion of Bakrid instead of goats. The Hindus protested against the incident and raised slogans after which the Islamists attacked several Hindu activists for allegedly informing the police about the slaughtering of cows.

Jharkhand: Amanullah and Hakim Khan slaughter a cow to offer Qurbani on Bakrid

On Tuesday, June 18, a video emerged showing some people slaughtering a calf in full public view for offering Qurbani on the occasion of Id-ul-Adha or Bakrid. According to reports, the alleged incident took place on Monday (June 17, 2024) in the Ramzan Colony police station area in ​​​​Ranchi, Jharkhand.

After the video went viral, the Ranchi police registered a case and launched a manhunt for Amanullah and Hakim Khan, identified as the primary accused in the case. The duo reportedly fled after the video of the incident went viral.

It is worth noting that the cow slaughter prohibition law has been in force in Jharkhand since 2005.

Hindu family in Pune assaulted after argument over Eid goat hitting a child

On Monday (17th June), a Hindu family residing in the Yerwada region of Pune was brutally assaulted by a large Muslim mob resulting in severe injuries. The Hindu family was immediately shifted to the Sassoon Hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the city police has reportedly booked 5 persons including 3 minors, and detained 12 persons in the given case. The adults who have been booked by the police have been identified as Monty Sayyed and Jameer Sayyed.

As per the complaint filed by complainant Ravi Vishwakarma, the incident is said to have happened on Sunday (16th June) evening when the 3-year-old Hindu girl from his family was playing in the courtyard. Meanwhile, the 3-4 minor boys belonging to the Muslim community, residing in the same area were playing with the goats which their family had got for slaughter on Bakrid.

One of the goats ran and hit the girl after which her family rushed to the courtyard to see what had happened. As they asked the boys about the incident they began arguing with the Hindu family members and also began assaulting them. The Hindus asked the boys to avoid playing with animals like this on the street as they (animals) may harm small kids, but they (the accused minor boys) threw a cycle on the head of the complainant and also abused his Hindu family.

Muslim youth threatens to slaughter goat within housing society in Mira road on Bakrid, abuses Hindus when they objected

On Monday, June 17th, the Kashigaon Police Station in Mumbai’s Mira Road region booked an individual named Vajud, a resident of Hill Galaxy Apartment, for insulting and threatening Hindus and abusing the religion saying, “Hinduo ke m** ki ch**”.

The incident is said to have happened on 16th June and was exclusively reported by OpIndia.

The Muslim residents residing in the Hill Galaxy Apartment and JP North Celeste Society on Mira Road got goats inside the society premises for illegal slaughter ahead of the Bakrid festival. The Hindus protested against the incident and called the police. However, the police are believed to have allowed the goats saying that there was no livestock policy within the society.

Amid this, the Hindus launched massive protests and objected to the slaughter on the society’s premises. However, the Muslim residents argued with the Hindus and claimed that they would slaughter the goats on the society’s premises.

Odisha: Stone pelting, clashes after Hindus raise alarm over alleged cow slaughter on Bakrid

On 17th June, the Balasore district administration imposed Section 144 in the region from Pir Bazar to Patrapada (later extended to the entire Balasore municipality) after Islamists pelted stones at Hindus and a clash occurred between 2 communities in the district in Northern Odisha.

The incident occurred after people spotted a red blood colour substance flowing in the drain near the Pir Bazar. It was alleged that cows were slaughtered in the area during Id-ul-Adha or Bakrid celebrations. The news spread quickly in the area and several Hindus came onto the road protesting against cow slaughter at Pir Bazar.

Following the protest, the Islamists started pelting stones at the protestors leading to a clash between the two groups. The stone pelting continued for around 15 minutes. Around five people including police personnel sustained injuries. Over 15 vehicles were damaged during the clash.

Navi Mumbai: Shop Owner sells goat meant for Bakrid scribbled with ‘Ram’

On the occasion of Bakrid, an incident occurred in Navi Mumbai that hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The owner of a mutton store had kept a goat, meant for sacrifice, with the name “Ram” written on it. The owner of this mutton store is identified as Muhammad Shafi as flashed on the board.

On 15th June, some people from the Hindu organization reached there and made a video of a white goat with the word “Ram” inscribed on its back in yellow colour. They then informed the authorities who took the goat into their custody. The video of the occurrence had gone viral on social media.

A complaint was registered under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and police have detained the shop owner,” informed a police official.

Pamphlets asking for cow sacrifice issued in Bharuch ahead of Eid

Ahead of Eid al Adha, the image of a pamphlet went viral on social media, which was reportedly issued by the Bharuch-based Islamic organisation Darul Uloom Barkat-e-Khawaja in Amod village. The pamphlet circulating on social media ahead of Bakrid explained how to slaughter an animal (how to offer Qurbani according to Islam).

The pamphlet, written mostly in Urdu, also mentioned cows along with other animals, hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community, and sparking an outrage on social media. The Hindu community demanded strict action in this matter.

After the pamphlet giving instructions on cow sacrifice went viral, there was an outburst of anger among the local Hindu community. Local Hindu activists also brought this matter to the attention of the Amod police. Additionally, after the pamphlet went viral sparking outrage among the Hindu community, an apology letter in the name of Abdurrahim Jibawa Rathod of Darul Uloom Barkat-e-Khwaja in Amod also started circulating on social media.

Jaipur: Tension after man carries beef before Bakrid

Tensions erupted in the Kishangarh town of Ajmer district in Jaipur ahead of Bakrid after a man came on a bike and threw meat in the market area before fleeing. Hindu organisations protested saying that the scattered meat was that of a cow. It is alleged that these remains included severed legs and some other body parts.

According to reports, a vegetable market is held in Oswal Mohalla of the Madanganj area of ​​Ajmer. It is always overcrowded. On Wednesday at around 11:45 am, a biker passed through the market. He scattered meat on the road and fled.

The shopkeepers were so enraged by the outrageous act that they closed the market in protest. Seeing the situation getting tense, the police lathi-charged and dispersed the crowd.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kishangarh) Mahipal Chaudhary, meanwhile, said that a bike rider was going to a vegetable market when animal remains inadvertently fell from his vehicle. He added that the meat was sent to a veterinary hospital for examination and it turned out to be that of a buffalo and not cow.

The police took the bike rider and the shopkeeper from whom he brought the meat into custody and are being interrogated.

Protests erupt after Javed instigates Hindus by uploading cow-slaughtering picture on WhatsApp status

In Himachal Pradesh’s Simaur district, outrage erupted over an outsider Muslim youth named Javed allegedly slaughtering a cow on Bakrid (17th June). Hindu rights organisations alleged that Javed, who runs a garments shop in Nahan slaughtered a cow and then put up a picture of the same on his WhatsApp status. After the incident, Hindu organisations staged a protest outside Javed’s shop. According to the last update, the Muslim youth has been absconding.

In this case, OpIndia was informed by the Nahan police station’s SHO that Javed most likely did not make this sacrifice in Nahan.

He stated that a probe into the matter is underway, and Javed’s whereabouts are being tracked down. He said that it is still unclear which animal was slaughtered as a sacrifice. He added that locals in Nahan are outraged over Javed’s alleged act.

A purported video of the protest taken by Hindu organisations had gone viral, showing an enormous crowd in front of Javed’s shop. Hindu organisations urged that those from other communities who had travelled to Nahan to open shops be subject to additional verification and should not be given shops without any prior approval.

Pieces of meat thrown by scooty riding youths outside Shiva temple in Jaipur

Tension erupted in Jaipur on Tuesday (18 June 2024), after some unidentified miscreants came on a bike and threw meat in front of a Shiv Temple located in the Chanakya Marg area in Subhash Chowk before fleeing. The incident happened at around 4.30 pm and was caught on the CCTV cameras placed in the area.

A video of this incident also surfaced, in which large pieces of meat are seen lying in front of the temple. This incident is said to have happened on the day of Ganga Ekadashi, an auspicious day for the Hindus.

As soon as the information about the incident spread, Hindus in the locality reached the area and protested. The angry protestors then reached the Subhash Chowk police station to complain about this matter.