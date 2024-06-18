Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Updated:

Hindu family in Pune assaulted by Monty Sayyed, Jameer, and others after argument over Eid goat hitting a child: Exclusive report

The sections imposed by the Pune Police in the given case are sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 149, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult or provocation), and 337 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Siddhi Somani
Pune: Hindu family assaulted by Monty Sayyed, Jameer and Muslim mob including minors over the issue of 'Bakra' on Bakrid
Images exclusively obtained by OpIndia
10

On Monday (17th June), in a shocking incident, a Hindu family residing in the Yerwada region of Pune was brutally assaulted by a large Muslim mob resulting in severe injuries. The Hindu family was immediately shifted to the Sassoon Hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the city police has reportedly booked 5 persons including 3 minors, and detained 12 persons in the given case.

The adults who have been booked by the police have been identified as Monty Sayyed and Jameer Sayyed.

The FIR copy of the said incident has been obtained by OpIndia. The sections imposed by the Pune Police in the given case are sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 149, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult or provocation), and 337 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

As per the complaint filed by complainant Ravi Vishwakarma, the incident is said to have happened on Sunday (16th June) evening when the 3-year-old Hindu girl from his family was playing in the courtyard. Meanwhile, the 3-4 minor boys belonging to the Muslim community, residing in the same area were playing with the goats which their family had got for slaughter on Bakrid.

One of the goats ran and hit the girl after which her family rushed to the courtyard to see what had happened. As they asked the boys about the incident they began arguing with the Hindu family members and also began assaulting them. The Hindus asked the boys to avoid playing with animals like this on the street as they (animals) may harm small kids, but they (the accused minor boys) threw a cycle on the head of the complainant and also abused his Hindu family.

Further, the boys called their elders, Monty Sayyed, 38, and Jameer Sayyed, 40 who reached the spot. The duo then began hitting the Hindu family members. The members from the minority community are also said to have pelted stones at the Hindu family. They also attacked the family using rods and sticks.

The complainant then managed to call the police who rescued the family and sent them to the hospital for proper treatment. The FIR has been filed against only 5 members belonging to the minority community, however, it is believed that around 10-20 members launched an alleged attack on the Hindu family. The CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained by OpIndia in which around 10-20 members can be seen gathering around the Hindu family.

OpIndia talked to Ravi Vishwakarma who filed a police complaint in the case. He confirmed the incident and claimed that around 12 persons had been detained by the Police in the given case. “12 have been detained so far. We are demanding action against all those who were involved. They hit my family with stones and cycles. Further procedure is underway. We demand strict action,” he said.

The FIR in the given case has been filed against 5 persons including 3 minors. The adults who have been booked by the police have been identified as Monty Sayyed and Jameer Sayyed. Further investigations are underway.

Siddhi Somani is known for her satirical and factual hand in Economic, Social and Political writing. Having completed her post graduation in Journalism, she is pursuing her Masters in Politics. The author meanwhile is also exploring her hand in analytics and statistics. (Twitter- @sidis28)

