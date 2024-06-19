The BJP Maharashtra branch shared a startling audio recording on their official social media handle on X leveling allegations at the newly elected Congress MP from Dhule for allegedly assisting the Islamist community in slaughtering of ‘animals’ (allegedly cows) on Bakrid. The party released the audio clip on Wednesday 19th June, alleging that the newly elected MP from Maharashtra’s Dhule, Shobha Bachhav, has been pressuring the authorities to allow cow slaughter in the district.

The BJP further added that this measure is a way of payback for ‘Vote Jihad’ and that such actions are part of the Congress’ objective of religious appeasement for votes while confronting Hindu sentiments.

“Dhule Lok Sabha MP Shobha Bachhav’s pressure on the administration for cow slaughter failed but is this a payback for VOTE Jihad? People have now recognized the Congress’s agenda of religious appeasement for votes while challenging the sentiments of Hindus. Shame on Congress,” the BJP Maharashtra posted on X.

A similar video was shared by BJP’s Ankit Jain on X who said that the ‘goods’ belonging to the Islamists held in transit by the local police were cows for slaughter on Eid.

Newly elected @INCMaharashtra MP of Dhule promises a Muslim voter that she will put pressure on police to release his 'goods'. The goods were cow for slaughter on Eid. The Muslim man says she won only due to Muslim votes and hence should help them.



Police did not bow down to… pic.twitter.com/bCLJhTP0FU — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) June 19, 2024

In the viral audio recording, a man introduces himself to Dhule MP Shobha Bachhav as the cousin of a Malegaon-based corporator. The man makes an emotional appeal to her, telling her that he considers her his mother since his own mother died a few years ago.

The man later informs her that a big shipment of ‘animals’ worth about a crore has been halted by the local police. He can be heard fake crying and pleading with her to help him release his ‘goods.’ The Congress leader meanwhile can be heard comforting him and offering assistance with the problem. She however can be heard asking consistently about the shipment of animals being brought for slaughter on Bakrid, but the man avoids the question and says its an investment of his Muslim brothers and that they need help.

Bachhav can also be heard purportedly indicating that she spoke with police officials about the situation and will assist him with it. She allegedly assured him that she will talk to Malegaon’s Additional SP, Aniket Bharti. The Islamist man identified by BJP as ‘Abdul Latif Don’ begs her to help him, reminding her that he and his community helped her win the seat in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

There is no official confirmation that the voice in the viral audio tape is that of Congress politician and Dhule MP Shobha Bachhav. However, the video went viral on the internet, resulting in criticism of the newly elected MP and the Congress party.