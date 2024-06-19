Police in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 25-year-old Dalit woman on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to convert to Islam. The accused has been identified as Taj Mohammed, who raped the woman last year and then continued to threaten her.

The accused was arrested after the victim woman filed a complaint against him with the police. She said that he raped her on the pretext of marriage, and then forcibly converted her to Islam.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Kumar Rawat said, “The woman in her complaint has accused one Taj Mohammed for raping her on pretext of marriage and converting her to Islam forcibly.”

As per the ASP, after Taj Mohammed raped the Dalit woman last year, he continued to threaten her with violence consequences if she tells anyone about the incident. He also hurled casteist slurs at her.

The police have booked Taj Mohammed under various charges like the rape charge under IPC (section 376), along with the relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and UP Anti-Conversion law.

The ASP said, “We have arrested the accused and initiated investigation into the matter.”