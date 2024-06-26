A shocking case of rape and sexual assault of a Hindu woman has come to light in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim, a mother, had a dispute with her husband over some issues. During this time, Shah Alam befriended her by hiding his religion and real identity. He introduced himself as a Hindu man named Sahil. It is alleged that he raped and sexually assaulted the victim for 7-8 years on the pretext of marriage. He later started backtracking on his promise and started putting pressure on the woman to convert. When she refused to convert, the accused assaulted her and threatened to kill her family. The police registered an FIR on Monday (24th June 2024) and took the accused Shah Alam into custody.

The incident is from the Modinagar police station area. On Monday (24th June), the victim complained to the police that 7-8 years ago, she had separated from her husband for some reason. During this time, Shah Alam, the son of Hasam Ali, who resides in the Modinagar police station area, came into contact with the victim. Shah Alam assured the woman that he would leave Islam and adopt Hinduism. He also promised to marry the victim.

Shah Alam deceived the woman and raped her several times. During this time, he also had unnatural sex with the victim. It is also alleged that the accused also took one and a half lakh rupees from the victim to start some work. On 13th June, the victim asked Shah Alam to fulfil his promise of marriage. This made Shah Alam angry. He threatened the woman and said, “Don’t ever talk about marriage to me again. If you report me, I will kill you.” Shah Alam also refused to leave Islam. The victim was terrified of the incident.

She then reached the police station along with members of the Hindu Jagran Manch on Monday and reported the incident. She lodged a complaint with the police on Monday (24th June). The police registered an FIR against Shah Alam under sections 376, 377, and 506 of the IPC. The ACP of the Modinagar area stated that Shah Alam has been taken into custody. Investigation and other necessary actions are being carried out in the case. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR. Meanwhile, the victim presented her case to the media. She stated that Shah Alam introduced himself with a Hindu name Sahil and had identified himself as a Brahmin.

In the same video, the victim further revealed Shah Alam’s misdeeds. He said, “I am a Mohammedan. I will not marry you. If you want to marry me, go to the village mosque and recite the Kalma.” Shah Alam also threatened to kill the victim along with her children.