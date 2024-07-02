Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Rs 25 Lakh contract for murder, weapons from Pakistan: Chargesheet against Lawrence Bishnoi filed in Salman Khan firing case

On April 14, two assailants on motorcycles fired shots outside Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area before fleeing. Reportedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta carried out the attack.

Maharashtra Police has filed the chargesheet against Lawrence Bishnoi in Salman Khan firing case. As per the chargesheet, Bishnoi had given a contract for the murder of Bollywood megastar for Rs 25 lakh.

As per an NDTV report, the chargesheet shows that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued a contract worth ₹25 lakhs in an attempt to murder Salman Khan. The murder plot was hatched over the course of several months, between August 2023 and April 2024.

As per the chargesheet, Lawrence Bishnoi gang tried to kill Salman Khan in a way similar to Sidhu Moosewala. The plan was to attack the actor either during a movie shoot or while he was leaving his Panvel farmhouse.

In the chargehseet, Police has also mentioned that an extensive surveillance routine was followed to track Salman Khan and his movement, leading up to the firing incident. At least 60 to 70 individuals reportedly tracked the actor’s movements in his Mumbai residence, Panvel farmhouse and Goregaon Film City.

For the attack, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was reportedly trying to acquire advanced weapons from Pakistan, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M16 rifles, and the Turkish-made Zigana pistol.

