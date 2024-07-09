Karnataka High Court dismisses PIL seeking action against State BJP leaders for allegedly making hate speeches

On Tuesday (9th July), the Karnataka High Court dismissed a PIL filed by a civil contractor against state BJP leaders for allegedly making hate speeches. The court came down heavily on the petitioner observing that the PIL appeared to be “politically motivated”. The court also slammed him for misusing the platform of the High Court and wasting the court’s time by filing such pleas, as reported by Live Law.

Notably, the petitioner Mohammed Khaleeulla had stated that he came across the alleged speeches through social media platforms. Through his petition, he sought action against state BJP leaders including MP Renukacharya, CT Ravi, Tejasvi Surya, and Prathap Simha for allegedly making hate speeches.

The Karnataka High Court today dismissed a PIL filed by a civil contractor, seeking action against several state BJP leaders for allegedly making Hate speeches.



Petitioner claimed he came across the alleged speeches through social media platforms.



The division bench headed by Chief Justice NV Anjaria heard the petition. According to the bench, the allegations were too general and lacked authentication. Additionally, it pointed out that the PIL appeared to be “politically motivated” and slammed the petitioner for “misusing” the platform of the High Court.

While dismissing the plea, the court asserted, “Why are you misusing the platform of the High Court by filing such petitions? Why are you wasting the time of courts by filing such petitions with omnibus prayers?”

The bench noted that filing of such a petition smacks of political motive other than public interest and a petition of this nature cannot be entertained as PIL.

Petitioner Mohammed Khaleeulla had approached the court relying on the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in connection with hate speeches in the ‘Tehseen Poonawalla’ case.

In his petition, Khaleeulla had also urged that the bench issue directions to the government to broadcast on TV, radio, and other media platforms and official websites of the State Home Department and Police that hate speech, mob violence, and mob lynching shall invite serious consequences.

The petitioner further urged that the government should take suo-moto action and register cases against individuals who allegedly make hate speeches and create enmity between the two communities.

In his plea, Mohammed Khaleeulla wanted that a designated court in each district should try hate speeches and lynching cases daily and they should conclude the trial within 6 months from the date of cognizance, as stated in the Supreme Court guidelines.