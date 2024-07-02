Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Kerala: Muhammed H. sentenced to 101 years of jail for sexually assaulting his minor daughter; he used to tell her, “All fathers do this to their daughters”

The convict, Muhammed, would rationalise the sexual assault to his daughter saying that all fathers did it to their daughters, Law Beat India reported.

A man named Muhammed H was awarded 101 years of jail by a Kerala court for sexually exploiting his minor daughter for over six years.

The girl was raped by Muhammed for six years and was finally impregnated at the age of 16, which subsequently brought to the fore her assault at the hands of her father. The convict, Muhammed, would rationalise the sexual assault to his daughter saying that all fathers did it to their daughters, Law Beat India reported.

Taking strict action against the culprit, the Kerala Court jailed Muhammed to 101 years in jail along with life imprisonment, noting that he deserved ‘no mercy’.

