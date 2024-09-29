Monday, September 30, 2024
HomeNews ReportsIsraeli forces hit Hodeidah port, oil reserve, power plant in Yemen after Houthis launched...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Israeli forces hit Hodeidah port, oil reserve, power plant in Yemen after Houthis launched ballistic missiles at Israel

Israeli officials said that the airstrike was carried out in retaliation to recent Houthi missile attacks on Israel.

OpIndia Staff
12

After targeting Hezbollah headquarters in Lebanon’s Beirut with airstrikes in which the group’s chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah along with other top leaders were killed, Israel today targeted Houthi stronghold Yemen. As per Israeli media reports, Hodeidah port in Yemen was targeted by airstrikes, in which various assets including fuel tanks were hit.

The port is controlled by Houthi Ansarallah movement, which has control over a significant portion of Yemen.

Israeli officials said that the airstrike was carried out in retaliation to recent Houthi missile attacks on Israel. Notably, the Iran-backed group had launched three ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv and Central Israel earlier this month. The latest missile was launched yesterday.

The group has been targeting ships in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait using drones and missiles, disrupting marine traffic in the region.

Videos posted on social media showed smoke rising from the area where the airstrike took place.

Israeli officials told media, “In response to recent Houthi missile attacks on central Israel, the IAF targeted infrastructure at the port, including sensitive oil facilities belonging to the Yemeni rebels. The strike in Yemen was coordinated with the US.”

As per reports, dozens of Israeli aircraft flew over 1,800 kilometers from Israeli territory to hit the port in Yemen. Apart from the Hodeidah port, Israeli Air Force planes also bombed oil reserves in Ras Issa, Al-Hali power station and Hodeidah International Airport, as per reports.

The attacks have been confirmed by Houthi-controlled al-Masirah station, which said that Israeli fighter planes targeted Hodeidah port and Ras Isa. Moreover, two power plants were also hit by the airstrike.

“These strikes were in response to hundreds of attacks on Israel in recent months,” said Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari. He said that Hodeidah port is a main supply route for Iranian weapons into Yemen which are used to attack Israel.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Tight-lipped when Hindus are killed in Bangladesh: BJP slams Mehbooba Mufti’s “crocodile tears” over Nasrallah’s killing

ANI -
This came following Mehbooba Mufti cancelling her election campaign on Sunday for the third phase of the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in "solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarallah."
News Reports

West Bengal: Cattle head found in Durga Puja pandal, Suvendu Adhikari says accused are encouraged by radicals in Bangladesh trying to stop Hindu festival

OpIndia Staff -
"Buoyed by the activities of the radicalists in Bangladesh who are trying to repress the festivities surrounding the Durga Puja, miscreants in West Bengal are trying to imitate the same, in order to fan communal tensions and create an environment of intimidation and fear during the festive season," Suvendu Adhikari said in his tweet.

‘You are helping infidels, we will see you’ – AIMIM’s Owaisi and TMC MP force Gulshan Foundation’s Irfan Ali to leave when he presented...

Mint’s callous mockery: Author Nisha Susan downplays Tirupati Laddu row calling it mere adulteration, dehumanises a devotee mother’s story by asking if “she’s dead”

‘Activist’ Harsh Mander, who incited Muslims to riot during anti-CAA protests, cries foul after Income Tax Dept cancels tax exemption status of his outfit

Pakistani Muslim man, who lived in India for 22 years, dehumanised as kafir in his home country, wife says never faced hatred for being...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com