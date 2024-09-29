After targeting Hezbollah headquarters in Lebanon’s Beirut with airstrikes in which the group’s chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah along with other top leaders were killed, Israel today targeted Houthi stronghold Yemen. As per Israeli media reports, Hodeidah port in Yemen was targeted by airstrikes, in which various assets including fuel tanks were hit.

The port is controlled by Houthi Ansarallah movement, which has control over a significant portion of Yemen.

Israeli officials said that the airstrike was carried out in retaliation to recent Houthi missile attacks on Israel. Notably, the Iran-backed group had launched three ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv and Central Israel earlier this month. The latest missile was launched yesterday.

The group has been targeting ships in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait using drones and missiles, disrupting marine traffic in the region.

Videos posted on social media showed smoke rising from the area where the airstrike took place.

NOW: ISRAELI STRIKES IN YEMEN 🚨



What we know so far:



– According to Saudi Al-Arabiya, Israeli airstrikes m hit a power plant at the Hodeidah port.



– Lebanese Al Mayadeen reports additional strikes on oil reserves in Ras Issa, near the Hodeidah port.



– Yemeni media reports… pic.twitter.com/Gv4v1Ef51K — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 29, 2024

Israeli officials told media, “In response to recent Houthi missile attacks on central Israel, the IAF targeted infrastructure at the port, including sensitive oil facilities belonging to the Yemeni rebels. The strike in Yemen was coordinated with the US.”

As per reports, dozens of Israeli aircraft flew over 1,800 kilometers from Israeli territory to hit the port in Yemen. Apart from the Hodeidah port, Israeli Air Force planes also bombed oil reserves in Ras Issa, Al-Hali power station and Hodeidah International Airport, as per reports.

The attacks have been confirmed by Houthi-controlled al-Masirah station, which said that Israeli fighter planes targeted Hodeidah port and Ras Isa. Moreover, two power plants were also hit by the airstrike.

“These strikes were in response to hundreds of attacks on Israel in recent months,” said Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari. He said that Hodeidah port is a main supply route for Iranian weapons into Yemen which are used to attack Israel.