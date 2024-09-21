Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gandi Babji hits out at YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) over alleged use of animal fat in consecrated sweets–‘Tirupati Prasadam’ at Sri Venkateswara Temple and said that the party did ‘illegal activities’ for ‘greed of money’.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, he said, “The previous YSRCP government did all illegal activities for greed of money. They did not consider people’s lives and sentiments.”

He further said that the government will investigate the matter and find out the persons involved in it.

“After we came into power, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the issue, so they found it, it was a polluted ghee. The government’s duty is to find out who is responsible for it,” he added.

The remarks came after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, a sweet offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that he was “hurt and shocked” by the controversy over the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati Laddu Prasadam given at Tirumala Temple in Tirupati and called to set up a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ to protect the sanctity of temples.

“We are hurt and shocked…When people of no commitment, no value and no respect for the sanctity of the temple, if they take charge this is what happens…It is not just about prasad, maybe liquor and non-veg was supplied, people were having parties there,” Pawan Kalyan told ANI.

Reacting to the allegations, the YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy told reporters, “Ultimately, at the end of the day, I myself am writing a letter to the Prime Minister. I am also writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India. I am explaining to them as to how Chandrababu Naidu twisted the facts and why action should be taken against him for having done so.”

