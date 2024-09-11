Wednesday, September 11, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUnion cabinet approves ₹3,435 crore scheme to support procurement and operation of over 38,000...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Union cabinet approves ₹3,435 crore scheme to support procurement and operation of over 38,000 electric buses by Public Transport Authorities

The scheme called "PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM)" will support the deployment of more than 38,000 electric buses (e-Buses) from 2024-25 to 2028-29

ANI
5

The Union Cabinet has approved a scheme for the procurement and operation of e-buses by Public Transport Authorities (PTAs) with an outlay of Rs 3,435.33 crore.

The scheme called “PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM)” will support the deployment of more than 38,000 electric buses (e-Buses) from 2024-25 to 2028-29, a release said.

The scheme will support the operation of e-buses for a period of up to 12 years from the date of deployment.

At present, the majority of buses operated by Public Transport Authorities (PTAs) run on diesel/CNG, causing adverse environmental impacts.

On the other hand, e-buses are environmentally friendly and have lower operational costs. However, it was anticipated that Public Transport Authorities (PTAs) would find it challenging to procure and operate e-buses because of their high upfront cost and lower realisation of revenue from operations.

The scheme addresses this concern by ensuring timely payments through a dedicated fund. In case of default of payments by public transport authorities, CESL, the implementing agency, shall make necessary payments from the scheme funds, which will be later recouped by the PTAs/State/UTs.

This initiative seeks to facilitate the adoption of e-buses by encouraging private-sector participation. The scheme will also lead to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and also reduce the consumption of fossil fuels.

The scheme will provide benefits to all the Public Transport Authorities (PTAs) in the state/UTs who opt for the scheme.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Chandigarh: Police suspect gangster-terror angle in grenade attack on a retired official’s former house, two suspects identified

OpIndia Staff -

Climate-smart Bharat: Union Cabinet approves ₹2,000 crore ‘Mission Mausam’ to provide highly accurate and timely weather information

ANI -

Islamic clerics Maulana Kalim Siddiqui and Mohammed Umar Gautam among 12 sent to life imprisonment in 2021 illegal religious conversion case

OpIndia Staff -

Power crisis, breakdown of law and order, influx of Rohingyas and more: How Bangladesh is gradually descending into chaos under Muhammad Yunus

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi heading to become anti-India separatist leader: Yogi Adityanath slams Congress leader for his contentious remarks in US

OpIndia Staff -

Union cabinet approves free health insurance under Ayushman Bharat for all senior citizens above 70 years of age irrespective of income

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Shahbaz Ali claimed to be Major Harshit Chaudhary, identity revealed after arrest in Vande Bharat theft case

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Mechanic Mohammad Nadeem sets Ola showroom on fire alleging unresolved issues in newly purchased electric scooter, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur: History sheeter Shahrukh Khan arrested for attempt to derail Kalindi Express by placing gas cylinder on track, ISIS connection suspected

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Shiva Temple priest ‘Shivamnath’ turns out to be Sanwar Hussain, pictures retrieved from his mobile show him as a skull-cap donning namazi

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com