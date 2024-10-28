On Saturday, 26th October, a video of CBN News (The Christian Broadcasting Network Inc) went viral on social media platform X which talked about Calvary Temple, a church in Hyderabad converting 3,000 Hindus every month to Christianity. Paster Satish, who runs the “Mega Church” Calvary Temple, claimed that they have done over 3.5 Lakh Hindu conversions to Christianity so far and planning to establish 40 Calvari-like Churches across India in the next 10 years. In the video, shared by journalist Devika Rani, CBN claimed that Hindu organisations including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are trying to stop their activities in India.

**Calvari temple actively converting around 3 thousand hindus every month to Christianity**



Foreign origin news channels are claiming that …calvari Temple in Hyderabad run by paster Sathish is actively converting around 3 thousand hindus every month to Christianity… so far… pic.twitter.com/6zSDcA5hBb — Devika Journalist (@DevikaRani81) October 26, 2024

Satellite church premised and sealed by administration

On Monday, 28th October 2024, Legal Rights Protection Forum shared on social media platform X that following orders from the Kakinada District Collector, revenue officials have confiscated the Calvary Temple which was a digital church branch operated by Pastor Satish Kumar from Hyderabad. It is unclear if any complaint was filed or why the action was taken. Following the closure of this Satellite branch, there are still 10 more operating apart from the main church.

#BIGNEWS:

Following orders from the Kakinada District Collector, revenue officials have confiscated the Calvary Temple, a digital church branch operated by Pastor Satish Kumar from Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/KL8rCKUIPA — Legal Rights Protection Forum (@lawinforce) October 28, 2024

Pushing foreign powers to meddle with India’s affairs revolving around religious freedom

In a video shared by X handle missionkali in 2020, Pastor Satish was heard saying that he managed to stay out of the government’s radar as he does not use words like conversion or forced conversion. He said, “The government is happy that we are providing free food to the poor”. Interestingly, during a pandemic, they claim to have distributed 700 tons of food and medicines to the needy. It is not hard to guess how they have used this “noble” cause for luring vulnerable Hindus.

Satish Kumar exposed! A LIAR & TRAITOR! Hypocrisy of appeasing #SleepingHindus on one hand & on the other, complaining about Religious Freedom in 🇮🇳 to the VP of US! Runs the Calvary Temple, Megachurch (3 Lakh membs in Hyd) @MEAIndia This is how USCIRF collects it's atrocity data pic.twitter.com/kc8zIXLi2y — Mission Kaali – Say No To Conversion (@missionkaali) June 28, 2020

A post by then-Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, was also included in the video, showing Satish meeting with him and discussing “the importance of protecting religious freedom.” Satish, on one hand, claims he enjoys religious freedom in India, yet on the other, he meets with foreign leaders, enabling them to meddle in India’s affairs.

Inspiring to meet with Dr. Satish Kumar – pastor of Calvary Temple Church in Hyderabad, India. We discussed the importance of protecting religious freedom with faith leaders including Dr. David Jeremiah, Dr. John Ankerberg, Steve Green, Mart Green, and Dr. Jerry Johnson. pic.twitter.com/8efaTPtFub — Vice President Mike Pence Archived (@VP45) May 8, 2018

The US has particularly interfered in India’s internal matters concerning religious freedom for decades, especially since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) publishes annual reports on India that often target Hindus and the current government, alleging discrimination against minorities.

Satish meeting then-US VP Milke Pence. Image source: VP45 archive X account.

About Calvary Temple India

Calvary Temple India was founded by Dr. Satish Kumar in 2005. He is often described as a “widely respected” pastor, author, and international speaker, credited with visionary leadership and “integrity.” Yet, such titles raise questions when examined against the backdrop of his missionary activities. Pastor Satish’s emphasis on “biblical standards” appears strategically tailored to increase his following, especially given his goal of aggressive conversions in India. Though he claims to embody humility and accessibility, his methods suggest a calculated approach to influence and control under the guise of humanitarianism.

The growth of Calvary Temple has been praised extensively on its website, with claims of having 400,000 members. Such rapid expansion of the church raises serious concerns about its reliance on resources and the tactics used to influx funding to target vulnerable Hindus. Calvary Temple also claims the church was constructed in just 52 days. When considered alongside initiatives like Calvary Bible College and Calvary Hospital, as well as the free meals provided, it appears to be less about philanthropy and more about building a religious empire.

Church is actively converting 3,000 Hindus every month

Though the news report by CBN was supposed to be in favour of the Calvary Temple, it accidentally exposed the modus operandi of the missionary group’s operations. Calvary Temple claims to be India’s largest church, with a congregation of over 300,000 members. Led by Pastor Sathish Kumar, it converts at least 3,000 Hindus to Christianity every month. Though Christian media celebrates this as a mark of success, it highlights the controversial overreach of the church.

Massive campus and mandatory attendance

The church has a vast campus in Hyderabad, including multiple facilities to accommodate thousands of attendees every Sunday. Traffic starts to pile up as early as 4 AM, and church members, seen in the video, are “controlling” the traffic and managing the crowd. Every Sunday, five services take place, extending from early morning to evening. Interestingly, church members are reportedly compelled to attend the Sunday mass, with absentees receiving a call from the church inquiring about their absence. Pastor Kumar proudly preaches all five services, calling it a divine mission to “reach India’s lost with the gospel.”

Exploiting vulnerability under the guise of charity

Calvary Temple’s conversion practices target vulnerable Hindus, exploiting their poverty and economic instability under the guise of charity. CBN reported that every Sunday, Calvary Church offers three free meals to attendees. The number of attendees dining at Sunday mass reaches up to 50,000, amounting to 200,000 free meals monthly. In addition to free food, the church also offers free medical services, marriage arrangements, and funeral arrangements, as calculated measures to lure Hindus into conversion.

Contrast with Hindu charity practices

Notably, thousands of Hindu temples and organisations offer similar services to society without seeking conversions. For example, free food, or ‘bhandara,’ is provided at many temples three times daily throughout the year. Despite their societal contributions, Hindu temples are often viewed with suspicion and face scrutiny over claims of caste discrimination. Meanwhile, Calvary Church’s kitchen, open only on Sundays, is celebrated as if it is performing exceptional service for society.

Ambitious nationwide and global expansion

The church has already established 11 satellite churches and plans to build 40 mega-churches across India within the next decade. Pastor Kumar envisions his church reaching Hindus and other communities in India and beyond. This expansionist approach raises serious concerns about the influence of foreign Christian organisations on India’s religious fabric, as the church broadcasts television programmes in multiple Indian languages, reaching millions across South Asia and Gulf countries.

Intrusive tracking system raises concerns

One of the church’s most problematic practices is its tracking system, which requires members to swipe an access card to attend Sunday mass. The church claims this system helps track attendance and follow up with absentees. However, this level of surveillance within a religious setting is alarming and should raise concerns among government institutions, given its intrusive nature and the influence and control it exercises over its members.

Misleading claims of persecution

Calvary Church has alleged that “Hindu extremist groups” have escalated attacks on Christians. The labelling of Hindu organisations stems from their efforts to stop forced conversions conducted under the guise of free meals, medical treatment, or “miracles.” Hindu organisations, including the RSS, have been working extensively to prevent such conversion attempts, which has unsettled missionaries globally.

No clarity on where funds for building the church came from

In the chapter “Global, ‘Glocal’ and Local Dynamics in Calvary Temple: India’s Fastest Growing Megachurch” from the book “Handbook of Megachurches”, after founding Calvary Temple in India in 2005, he tried to build the largest church in the country. However, things did not materialise in his favour. Eventually, in 2015, he went to the US to raise funds but failed to secure any funding. Later, in his book 52 Day Miracle, author Peter Spencer claimed the church was built with the help of donations from its members. However, he failed to mention that when Kumar met him in the US, he had promised to financially support Kumar before the building project was completed. It is still unclear whether Spencer funded the project or the funding came from other sources.

Calvary Temple India’s funding details are not available on their website. However, our search revealed that they received substantial funding from the UK-based Christian Vision on two occasions. In 2020, they received £74,467, and in 2021, they received a whopping £727,394 from Christian Vision. OpIndia could not confirm if Calvary Temple India has an FCRA license.

Growing concerns over forced conversions

As Calvary Temple continues its ambitious expansion across India, concerns grow over the potential impact on the nation’s religious harmony. There is an urgent need for an extensive government investigation to curb Calvary Church’s forced conversion programmes that exploit the disadvantaged and manipulate vulnerable populations.