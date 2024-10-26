‘There is infighting in Congress on Leader of Opposition’: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini attacked the Congress party over the delay in the selection of the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly claiming that there was infighting in the party on LoP.

He criticized the Congress for spreading lies and misleading the public, not just in Haryana but also in the parliament through the leaders of the INDIA bloc.

“It is the internal matter of the Congress party to choose the Leader of the Opposition of Haryana assembly. There is infighting in the Congress on LoP…The role of Congress as the opposition is worrisome. They only spread lies and mislead the public. In the parliament also the leaders of the INDI alliance spread lies…The public has understood the reality and has stopped trusting the Congress party…All the parties of the INDI alliance are involved in corruption,” he said.

CM Saini met Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Saturday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed various developmental projects and initiatives aimed at the growth of the state. The Chief Minister expressed his vision that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the “double-engine” government (Haryana and central government) will accelerate the pace of development in Haryana.

The Chief Minister was addressing the media persons after he met with the Prime Minister at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister emphasised the need to speed up development initiatives to make life easier and more facile for the citizens. In line with this goal, the Chief Minister had previously met with the Union Minister, of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, and the Union Minister, of Road, Transport, and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, where several projects received approval.

CM Saini affirmed his commitment to advancing Haryana’s development, promising efforts to elevate the state to new heights in growth and progress. Under these projects, plans for expanding the metro rail and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in Gurugram, along with extending the RRTS project from Sarai Kale Khan to Panipat, further up to Karnal. Similarly, to reduce traffic jams and make commuting easy for people, a network of roads is being constructed across Haryana.

Responding to a question about the representation of women in the Haryana Assembly, the Chief Minister said that PM Modi launched the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign from Panipat, Haryana. Over the past decade, the Central Government has focused on empowering women. Recently, the Union Government passed the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ to strengthen women’s role in governance. The Chief Minister said that this bill will certainly enable more women to serve in Legislative Assemblies.

He expressed that the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ was a gift from the Prime Minister to empower women, enabling them to explore new frontiers. Further, he highlighted initiatives like ‘Drone Didi’ and the empowerment of women’s self-help groups, part of the double-engine government’s commitment to skill and support women across India.

The Chief Minister in response to a question about paddy procurement stated that he has directed the officers to ensure the procurement of every grain of paddy with moisture content up to 17 per cent and if any complaint is received in this regard, strict action will be taken against them.

CM Saini said that International Gita Mahotsav is celebrated every year in Kurukshetra, the land where Lord Krishna imparted the wisdom of the Gita. The festival attracts people from not only across the nation but from abroad as well, including Union Ministers and other distinguished guests.

While responding to a question regarding the Rajya Sabha candidate for Haryana, the Chief Minister said that such decisions are made by the party’s central parliamentary board. Speaking about the BJP’s membership campaign, he said that the BJP has launched a membership campaign with specific targets assigned by the party’s national president, J.P. Nadda. As part of this initiative, each MLA has been tasked with adding 20,000 new members, while each MP has a target of enrolling 30,000 new members.

