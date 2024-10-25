After Bahraich, another incident of communal violence erupted in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, where a person was stabbed and several others attacked by people from a ‘particular community’ for bursting firecrackers. The victims, including a BJP leader and his nephew, were attacked and stabbed with knives by a violent mob.

The incident took place in Bhilwara city’s Bhimganj police station area, where Devendra Hada, husband of Councillor Manju Devi, runs a tea stall near the Bhimganj police station. Late evening on Thursday, he along with some youths were bursting firecrackers outside his shop. At that time, around 30-40 people from a particular community arrived at the spot and objected to bursting firecrackers.

Devendra Hada said that they are busting firecrackers ahead of Diwali. Hearing, one youth took out a knife and attacked him, stabbing him in the stomach. When others from the Hindu side tried to intervene, they were attacked, including Hada’s nephew.

The mob then vandalised the shop, pelted stones, and torched three vehicles parked nearby. Following the incident, people from the Hindu community arrived at the spot and started to protest. This led to a clash between the sides. During the confrontation, some people pelted stones, and some vehicles parked nearby were torched.

Soon after, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Devendra Hada was stabbed 3-4 times, while the others were brutally beaten by the attackers. He has been admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital along with two other injured.

Talking about the incident, SP Dharmendra Singh said, “At around 10:30 P.M., the police received information that there was a dispute over bursting of crackers at the tempo stand near MG Hospital. There was a stabbing too. Three people have been injured in the stabbing incident.”

ASP Paras Jain said, “The Councillor’s husband has a tea shop. He had an altercation with some people there. The accused attacked him with a knife. Some accused have been taken into custody. Police will identify and arrest the stone pelters.”

A case has been registered and police forces have been deployed at various places in the city to prevent any escalation. Four persons have been arrested so far in the case. They were arrested based on CCTV footage and other evidence. Additionally, 31 people have been detained for questioning.

The police on Friday paraded the four arrested youths in the city, to ensure confidence of people on the police.