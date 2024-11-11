Karnataka: 52-year-old Hindu man allegedly murdered for opposing conversion to Christianity, police claims it was a property dispute

A shocking incident of alleged murder for opposing conversion to Christianity has come to light in Satoli village of the Mannalli Police Station area in Bidar, Karnataka, where a 52-year-old man identified as Basavaraj Narasappa was brutally murdered by his wife and three children. The incident took place on 8 November. Reports suggest that Narasappa, who was deaf and mute, was killed by his family members as he refused to convert to Christianity and questioned why Hindu rituals were not being performed at home.

However, the police refuted the claims of the matter being related to religious conversion and stated that the family killed the man over a property dispute.

Basavaraj Narasappa was deaf and mute since birth and communicated through sign language. He was married to Adeemma, and the couple had three children: Ratnamma, Prabhakar, and Hanumanth.

According to a News 18 report, murder happened for opposing conversion to Christianity. Reportedly, the daughter allegedly cooked food at home after killing her father, and all of them had meals with the body inside the house. The incident reportedly occurred after Basavaraj questioned why rituals were not being performed at home and why no rituals were conducted during the Dussehra festival.

The police, however, refuted the claims that the matter was related to religious conversion. The police said it was related to a property dispute. Following the initial investigation, the police stated that the deceased had four brothers and that his father’s property was divided equally among them. Reports suggest that, as he was disabled, his wife and children feared that the property could be signed over to someone else. Due to their fear, they allegedly did not allow him to go outside. If he tried to leave, his family members would beat him and stop giving him food.

On 8 November, when Basavaraj returned home, his wife Adeemma, along with the children, tied his hands and legs and killed him. A case was registered at Mannalli Police Station against the victim’s family members based on the complaint of his brother Mallikarjun.

The wife and three children were arrested by the police, and an investigation into the matter is underway.