On 24th November, violence broke out in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, when a team of local authorities went to Jama Masjid to conduct the second round of a court-ordered survey. The mob set several vehicles ablaze and opened fire at the police using locally made guns. More than 20 police personnel were injured, and at least four mobsters were killed.

Details of the Sambhal FIR

Thousands of Muslims had gathered outside the mosque during the court ordered survey. When the police asked them to leave, they became upset and started pelting stones. The mob set several vehicles ablaze and opened fire on the police using locally made guns. More than 20 police personnel were injured, and at least four mobsters were killed. According to media reports, seven FIRs have been registered in the matter.

The main FIR in the matter has been registered on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Anuj Kumar under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 109(1), 125(a), 125(b), 221, 132, 121(1), 121(2), 324(4), 223(b), 326(1), and 317(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 1932; Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984; and Sections 3, 25, and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959 against Mohammad Shadab, Mohammad Rehan, Gulfam, Aman, Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Salim, Sameer, Yakub, Salman, Rehan Ali, Zaid, Mohammad Babu, Mohammad Haider, Yameen, Salim, Aftab, Mohammad Nadeem, Mohammad Firoz, Fardeen, Mohammad Tahzeeb, Naeem, and over 800 others.

In his complaint, SHO Anuj Kumar stated that he was posted at Jama Masjid on 24th November 2024 to provide security to the survey team and maintain law and order along with other police personnel. When he reached Jama Masjid, SI Sanjeev Kumar and other police personnel were already present, attempting to manage the crowd that had gathered there.

There were around 800–900 individuals shouting “Allah-Hu-Akbar” and advancing towards the survey team to disrupt their work. Despite repeated attempts to explain to the crowd that the survey was being conducted as per the orders of the District Court and no harm would be done to the mosque, the mob refused to listen.

At around 8:45 AM, the mob became violent and started creating a ruckus. They pelted stones at the police personnel and advanced towards the mosque. Despite efforts to reason with the mob, some of the mobsters became aggressive and assaulted police personnel. They looted weapons and ammunition from the police personnel, including a 9 mm pistol magazine with 10 cartridges from SI Sanjeev Kumar, a box of 24 rubber bullets from Constable Kapil Kumar, 25 blank cartridges and 25 plastic pallets from Constable Pankaj Kumar, and 15 live cartridges of 12 bore along with a bag from Constable Rajpal Singh. During the looting and assault, SI Sanjeev Kumar and other police personnel were severely injured.

Considering the gravity of the situation and for the safety of the survey team, public property, and the protected premises of Jama Masjid, higher district authorities were informed via telephone to deploy additional police forces. SI Sanjeev Kumar was instructed to escort the injured personnel to the station and initiate necessary legal proceedings against the rioters. Furthermore, medical treatment was arranged as per protocol.

Further warnings were given to the mob, but they continued to advance. The mobsters pelted stones and caused damage to property. Section 163 of BNS was imposed in the district of Sambhal, and the gathering was declared unlawful. The mob was warned to disperse peacefully, failing which force would be used. However, upon hearing the warning, the mobsters intensified their stone-pelting towards the police force and advanced with intent to kill.

The mob, chanting slogans, continued to destroy public and private property, burning electric wires and damaging government and private vehicles while moving towards the mosque. They smashed the windows of houses and advanced towards the police with the intent to cause harm.

To restore public order, peace, and law and order, and to disperse the crowd, water cannons were used to spray water on the rioters. However, even after water cannons were used, the rioters did not disperse. Instead, they intensified their stone-pelting and began advancing towards Jama Masjid. At this point, the District Magistrate authorised the use of mild force, but the crowd did not come under control and became even more aggressive. By that time, they opened fire on the police force. To ensure the safety of police personnel and to disperse the mob, rubber bullets and tear gas shells were fired. The mob was partially dispersed, but they resumed throwing stones. The police force managed to apprehend 21 individuals from the mob.

Evidence collection and arrest protocols

The field unit was summoned to the site to collect physical evidence, including broken objects, damaged vehicles, and remains of burned items. All seized items were sealed and labelled on-site in the presence of witnesses. The injured individuals from both sides were sent to the district hospital for treatment. Proper procedures were followed as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission, and the families of the arrested individuals were informed.

No members of the public were willing to testify at the scene due to fear of retribution. Upon inquiry, those present refused to disclose their names or identities and left. All seized items, including firearms, ammunition, and other materials, were documented.

Court-ordered survey at Jama Masjid in Sambhal

On 19th November, a court-mandated survey was conducted at Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The court ordered the survey in response to a petition filed by Supreme Court Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, and seven co-plaintiffs, asserting that the mosque occupies the site of a temple dedicated to Bhagwan Kalki. The site in question is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act of 1904. The survey was carried out under the supervision of Advocate Commission. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure the survey proceeded peacefully.

However, on 24th November, during the second round of court-mandated survey at Jama Masjid, Islamist mobsters gathered outside the mosque and engaged in violence. They pelted stones at police, opened fire at police personnel and set ablaze vehicles and shops. At least 20 police personnel were injured during violence and four mobsters were killed in the mayhem, likely from illegal guns carried by rioters.

In the aftermath of the Sambhal violence on 24th November, police have clarified that the deaths of three individuals occurred due to firing by rioters, not by the police. Post-mortem reports revealed that two victims were shot with country-made pistols, while the a 315-bore bullet was found inside the body of another victim, a type not used by Uttar Pradesh Police. Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi stated that the police initially fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob but were fired upon by rioters.

During the survey, however, Muslims living in the area gathered outside the Jama Masjid and raised religious slogans. The District Magistrate of Sambhal confirmed that the survey was completed in around two hours and stated that a report would be submitted to the Civil Court, which will review it on the next date of hearing, 29th November 2024. OpIndia accessed the petition filed by the plaintiffs in the case.

As of now, the Supreme Court of India has stayed the hearing in the District Court, Sambhal, in response to plea filed by the Muslim side. Furthermore, the survey report submitted by the Advocate Commissioner has been ordered to be sealed and not to be opened till an order is passed by the High Court in the matter. Next hearing in the matter will be in January 2025.

