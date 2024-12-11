Two separate cases of love jihad have come to light. The first case is from Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, where Shahbaz allegedly lured a Hindu minor girl and ran away with her to Delhi. Two more persons are reportedly involved in this case. The second case is from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, where an 18-year-old Hindu girl’s father accused Mohammad Arif of abducting his daughter. Both the accused are absconding. Police in both states are conducting searches to locate them.

As per media reports, the incident in Madhya Pradesh took place in the rural police station area of Damoh district. Shahbaz trapped a minor Hindu girl in a love affair and promised her marriage. The two continued to communicate and meet. Around a month ago, Shahbaz allegedly coaxed the girl to accompany him to Delhi. Her family filed a missing person’s report with the police.

Later, the family discovered that Shahbaz was also missing from his home. They contacted Hindu organisations and sought their help. The Hindu organisations approached the police and demanded action on the matter. The police traced the girl’s location to Delhi. On 8th December, the minor girl was recovered from Delhi. However, Shahbaz managed to escape. During questioning, the girl revealed that two other individuals were also involved in taking her away. The search for all the suspects is underway.

Arif abducted a Hindu girl with a friend’s help

The second case occurred in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, a resident of the Asandra police station area filed a complaint alleging that his 18-year-old daughter used to attend computer classes in a nearby market. Mohammad Arif, a resident of Rampur village, began pursuing her at the coaching centre. He also attended the same centre and desired to befriend the girl. The parents of the victim accused another student at the institute of brainwashing their daughter.

After a few days of interaction, Arif allegedly lured the girl away on the evening of 6th December 2024. Despite extensive searches, the family was unable to locate her. The father of the girl filed a police complaint and accused Arif of abducting his daughter to force her to convert to Islam. An FIR has been registered in the case, and an investigation is underway. Arif is absconding, and efforts to apprehend him are ongoing.