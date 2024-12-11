In a major distress to the people in Australia, the Queensland government on Monday, 9th December revealed that samples of hundreds of deadly viruses had gone missing from a laboratory in Australia. Following this, the government directed Queensland Health, Australia’s public health department, to launch an investigation into the case and trace evidence revolving around the major historical breach of biosecurity protocols.

As per the initial reports, around 323 vials of multiple infectious viruses consisting of the Hendra virus, Lyssavirus, and Hantavirus have gone missing from Queensland’s Public Health Virology Laboratory. The govt Virology Laboratory provides state-wide specialist diagnostic services, surveillance and research for viruses and mosquito and tick-borne pathogens. Notably, the samples have been missing since August 2023, but the investigation into the case was launched this week.

The state released an official statement on the case and said that a Part 9 investigation in the case has been lodged to know whether the infectious samples were stolen or destroyed deliberately, adding that there is no evidence of risk to the community.

“With such a serious breach of biosecurity protocols and infectious virus samples potentially missing, Queensland Health must investigate what occurred and how to prevent it from happening again. The Part 9 investigation will ensure nothing has been overlooked in responding to this incident and examine the current policies and procedures in operation today at the laboratory. This investigation will also consider regulatory compliance and staff conduct,” Minister Timothy Nicholls said in the release.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention commented on the lost viruses and said that Hendra is a zoonotic (animal-to-human) virus that has only been found in Australia while Lyssavirus is a group of viruses that can cause rabies.

Nicholls meanwhile also added that Queensland Health has since then taken serious measures including retraining staff on required regulations and conducting audits to ensure correct storage of materials.

The investigating officials further revealed that the samples are supposed to have gone missing sometime after a freezer used to store them broke down. “It’s not known whether the samples were moved elsewhere and then lost, or if they were destroyed without being recorded as such. It’s this part of the transfer of those materials that is causing concern,” Nicholls said.

“As it stands, there doesn’t seem to be a reason for major concern. There haven’t been any recorded cases of Hendra or lyssavirus in the area over the past five years, and no recorded cases of hantavirus ever. And if the samples were misplaced and left out in the open, they would likely cease being a danger to anyone very quickly,” the officials added.

They also added that the viruses become non-infectious once taken out of the freezer. They reiterated that there’s at present no risk to the community.