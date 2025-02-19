On Tuesday (18th February), 108 lawyers wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu seeking revocation of the Padma Shri conferred to film producer Ekta Kapoor for making shows loaded with obscene and “horrendous pornographic content”.

In the letter signed by around 108 lawyers from across the country, it is alleged that the content of Ekta Kapoor’s web series has profoundly degraded moral values. Moreover, certain web series produced by her have maligned Indian relationships alongside disrespected cultural traditions.

The letter states that Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour is conferred on individuals for their exceptional contribution in their field and for leaving a positive impact through their work. However, Ekta Kapoor being conferred this honour and being allowed to retain it “inadvertently legitimises and endorses content that is not only morally reprehensible but also harmful to society.”

“Bestowing such a prestigious honour upon someone whose work promotes obscenity and violates numerous laws, undermines the very essence of the award. In light of the facts presented, we earnestly urge the President of India to immediately revoke the Padma Shri conferred upon Ekta Kapoor,” the letter states.

In the letter, the lawyers have also given information to the President about all such web series made by Ekta Kapoor. The signatories asserted that withdrawing Padma Shri from Ekta Kapoor would not only restore the sanctity of the prestigious award but also reinforce the government’s commitment to upholding the country’s ethical standards and societal values.

“The content of these films and web series being streamed on Ekta Kapoor’s ALTT is so horrendous, obscene and unlawful that they would not even be approved for screening with an ‘A’ certificate in cinema halls by Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). ALTT streaming pornographic content is blatantly violating several provisions of law, rules, guidelines, codes which restrict and or penalises production and distribution of obscene, indecent and pornographic material in the country,” the letter reads.