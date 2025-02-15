Sunday, May 25, 2025
Akhilesh Yadav demands extension of Maha Kumbh, claims 60 crore people have taken holy dip, not 50 crore as reported by govt

While the state administration has officially recorded 501.1 million (50.11 crore) participants so far, Yadav claimed the actual number is around 600 million (60 crore).

ANI

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is underreporting the number of devotees attending the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav accused the government of deliberately providing lower figures to conceal its administrative shortcomings.

“By now, 600 million people (60 crores) must have taken a bath, but the government is not disclosing the actual number. They are deliberately underreporting figures so that, in the future, if someone studies the administrative or management aspects, their failures and mismanagement will be exposed,” he said.

He also urged the UP government to extend the Mahakumbh period so that elderly devotees could take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

“There are many elderly people–those above sixty-five or seventy years–who have not been able to take a bath. They wished to participate in religious programs, but due to various reasons, they couldn’t. At one time, the Kumbh used to last seventy-five days. During Emperor Harshavardhana’s time, it was even longer, attracting people from all religions and distant places. So, we demand the government extend it,” Yadav said.

Highlighting logistical challenges, he pointed to traffic congestion and the risk of stampedes as key reasons for elderly devotees missing the event. He also slammed the government for failing to use drone technology effectively.

“The government had earlier stated that drones should be used, and even conducted programs on it. But where drones were actually needed, they were not deployed,” the SP supremo added.

Referring to the state’s “Digital Kumbh” initiative, he added, “The government spoke about a Digital Kumbh, but it is not even able to provide accurate figures yet.”

“Our demand is that the residents of Prayagraj, who are yet to take a bath, should be given the opportunity. Therefore, this Kumbh event should be prolonged and extended,” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Information Department stated that as of today, 501.1 million people have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam. The state administration also noted that the Mahakumbh has become the first event in the world to have more than 500 million direct participants.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

