Friday, May 16, 2025
HomeNews ReportsZoho chief Sridhar Vembu says learning Hindi will widen business and job scopes for...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Zoho chief Sridhar Vembu says learning Hindi will widen business and job scopes for Tamilian people, criticises politics over language

"As Zoho grows rapidly in India, we have rural engineers in Tamil Nadu working closely with customers in Mumbai and Delhi - so much of our business is driven form these cities and from Gujarat. Rural jobs in Tamil Nadu depend on us serving those customers well," Vembu expressed on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Moneycontrol
Image via Moneycontrol

Sridhar Vembu, founder and the chief scientist of Zoho, advised Tamil-speaking engineers and business owners to learn Hindi in order to expand their companies. The development transpired amid fierce clash between the central government and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on behalf of Zoho and the company’s engineers who work closely with clients in Delhi, Mumbai and even Gujarat, Vembu emphasized that it is “smart to learn Hindi” and conveyed that engineers working in rural areas of Tamil Nadu are at a disadvantage if they do not speak the language. “As Zoho grows rapidly in India, we have rural engineers in Tamil Nadu working closely with customers in Mumbai and Delhi – so much of our business is driven form these cities and from Gujarat. Rural jobs in Tamil Nadu depend on us serving those customers well,” he expressed on social media.

Vembu termed the lack of knowledge of Hindi as “serious handicap for us in Tamil Nadu” and informed that he has been studying Hindi himself. He also highlighted that learning the language is a pragmatic rather than a political decision. “It is smart for us to learn Hindi. I have learned to read Hindi haltingly in the last 5 years and I can now understand about 20% of what is spoken,” the former Zoho CEO added.

Vembu further stressed, “As India is a fast growing economy, engineers and entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu will be smart to learn Hindi.” He concluded by declaring, “Ignore the politics, let us learn the language.” His comments came in the wake of protests in Tamil Nadu over the alleged imposition of Hindi via NEP, as DMK cadres enabled by their leadership have blackened Hindi words on buildings and railway stations at different locations in the state.

As stated explicitly in the NEP, the center has repeatedly reassured that there is no Hindi imposition, however, the DMK and its allies have been accusing the Modi administration of attacking Tamil culture and language in order to start a pointless language war for their own political agenda. Their hypocrisy was recently exposed by Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mehbooba Mufti again speaks like a Pakistani, gets triggered and threatens war over Omar Abdullah’s mention of reviving the Tulbul Navigation Barrage

Sanghamitra -
It is notable here that Omar Abdullah neither spoke about attacking Pakistan, or doing any sort of act of aggression towards Pakistani people. He was merely suggesting the revival of a navigation project that would better utilise the waters of Jhelum and open up navigation routes, besides bringing development for the people of north Kashmir.
News Reports

The plight of ‘justice’ in West Bengal: Teachers, who lost their jobs due to scam by TMC Ministers, now get brutally thrashed by Mamata’s...

OpIndia Staff -
The police, alongside the Rapid Action Force (RAF,) were equipped with tear gas vehicles in advance to quell democratic protests against the Mamata government.

Surge in defence budget, PLI scheme, iDEX and more: How Modi govt provided the much needed push to India’s defence manufacturing and drone industry

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister cites a fake image to claim ‘Pakistani Air Force is best’ in their senate, gets trolled

Retired Pakistani Air Marshal concedes loss of AWACS aircraft in Indian strikes at Bholari air base: Check the extent of destruction in before and...

After Pakistan’s Chinese weapons failed against India, China relies on propaganda in foreign media to save face, gets the same lie about its weapons...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com