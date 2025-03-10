Tuesday, September 16, 2025
West Bengal: Hindu shops and properties under attack in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad, BJP demands deployment of central forces

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya shared the video of the attack on Hindu shops and properties. He blamed supporters of Mamata Banerjee of orchestrating vandalism and arson.

OpIndia Staff
Murshidabad: Hindu shops and properties vandalised, set on fire, BJP demands action
Screengrab of the viral video, images via X/ Suvendu Adhikari

On Sunday (9th March), BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform that shops and properties belonging to the Hindu community came under attack at Patikabari bazar in Nawda block in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

Adhikari tweeted, “A couple of hours ago, miscreants have vandalised and set on fire Shops & Properties owned by Hindus at Patikabari Bazar; at Nawda Block of Murshidabad District.”

He requested the urgent intervention of the West Bengal police and the Chief Secretary of the State. The BJP leader called for the deployment of forces to bring the law and order situation under control.

Suvendu Adhikari also sought the deployment of the Border Security Force (BSF) to pacify the situation.

“If you are not able to control the situation, kindly request Hon’ble Bengal Governor for the deployment of BSF personnel so that the law & order Situation is restored and normalcy is reimposed as early as possible,” the BJP MLA emphasised.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya also shared the video of the attack on Hindu shops and properties. He blamed supporters of Mamata Banerjee of orchestrating vandalism and arson.

“The law and order situation in West Bengal is spiraling out of control, rapidly resembling the chaos seen in Bangladesh. Just a few hours ago, Mamata Banerjee’s extremist supporters vandalized and set fire to shops and properties owned by Hindus at Patikabari Bazar in Nawda Block, Murshidabad District,” Amit Maviya tweeted.

He further added, “If Bengal Home Minister Mamata Banerjee is incapable of handling the situation, she must ask Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to requisition central forces immediately to restore normalcy.”

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light from the Muslim-dominated district of Murshidabad.

Muslims run riot during Kartik Puja in Murshidabad

A state of unrest ensued after a Muslim mob unleashed attacks on Hindu homes on 16th November last year over alleged ‘blasphemy.’ The incident occurred in Beldanga town in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The attack coincided with the Kartik Puja celebration, observed by the Hindu community across the State. The Muslim mob resorted to arson and stone pelting after accusing Hindus of committing ‘blasphemy.’

While speaking to OpIndia, a resident of Baldanga informed us on the condition of anonymity that crude bombs were hurled, and over 20 Hindus were injured.

Official figures, as reported by the media, suggested only 6 injuries. The West Bengal police had claimed that there were no casualties.

The local administration had imposed prohibitory measures under Section 167 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), thereby preventing the assembly of more than 5 people. Internet services were also suspended. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

