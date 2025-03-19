Friday, June 13, 2025
After Nagpur violence, Muslim mob targets Hindu boy in MP citing “blasphemous” Instagram post, gherao police station, police arrest Hindu boy

The incident started after a Hindu boy made some comments on Instagram that allegedly hurt the religious sentiment of the Muslims. Soon the word spread throughout the town, and a large number of Muslims gathered on the road and in the market demanding action.

OpIndia Staff

While violence by a Muslim mob erupted in Nagpur over rumours that the Quran was burnt during a protest demanding the removal of Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb’s tomb in Sambhajinagar on Tuesday, a similar incident took place in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh. A large number of Muslims came out on the streets over an Instagram post allegedly making derogatory comments about Islam.

The protestors gheraoed the police station demanding action against the user who posted the comment. However, the police were able to contain the situation and calm the protestors, preventing a Nagpur-like violence. The police have detained the person who made the alleged blasphemous post and registered an FIR against him.

The incident started after one Devesh Dalal made some comments on Instagram that allegedly hurt the religious sentiment of the Muslims. Soon the word spread throughout the town, and a large number of Muslims gathered on the road and in the market demanding action. They were raising Islamic slogans while marching on the streets. They then arrived at the police station and surrounded it, demanding the arrest of the accused.

In the meantime, one Uvesh Hussain registered an FIR at around 10 PM in the case. To calm the situation, the police immediately arrested the accused Devesh Dalal. They also used mild force to remove the protestors. The police also closed the market and ordered everyone there to leave. After the arrest of Dalal, the protestors calmed down and gradually dispersed from the area.

Devendra Patidar, the Superintendent of Police of Burhanpur said precautionary orders have been issued and people have been advised not to share such posts. He added that now the situation is completely under control.

SP Devendra Patidar said, “The police have registered an FIR in the police station in connection with the viral post containing material hurting religious sentiments. Before the FIR was registered, a large number of people were protesting. All of them have been dispersed. If anyone posts such material on social media or takes the law into his own hands, a prohibitory order has been issued against him under Section 188 and 163, according to which strict legal action will be taken against him. The accused is currently in custody for investigation.”

