Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Wednesday accused the BJP of ‘conspiring to defame’ party leader Aaditya Thackeray by raising questions on him in connection with the Disha Salian death case.

“I think this matter has gone to the court. We have no idea what he (Disha’s father) has said, but Aaditya Thackeray is a mature leader, a young leader. The Bharatiya Janata Party is conspiring to defame him by putting pressure on him. We don’t need to answer to this conspiracy. The court will answer,” Ambadas Danve told media.

This comes after Disha Salian’s father approached the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe and an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray in her death case.

Maharashtra’s former Home Minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Thursday also said that the developments in the Salian case seem like a conspiracy.

Speaking to the media, Deshmukh said, “I am taking information on the plea filed by Disha Salina’s father. All this now looks like a part of a conspiracy.”

Maharashtra MoS Home and Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Kadam also spoke to the media over Disha Salian’s father seeking a probe into Aaditya Thackeray’s alleged role in his daughter’s death case and said,” The honourable court’s orders will be followed.”

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant also responded to the same and stated that the matter should not be politicised.

“The petition filed on the Disha Salian case was done by her father. It is their internal matter. The incident that took place a few years ago is not fit for the blame game. It is not right to make political comments and play politics on this,” said Samant.

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat spoke to ANI and said, “Her death was suspicious. Today, her father has openly spoken. He has now approached the High Court. Those found guilty in this case will be sent to jail.”

Shiv Sena MLA Manisha Kayande also spoke on the matter and said, “We are not taking anybody’s name. But as for the reports. Disha Salian’s family had never approached the court. It is the first time that they have gone to the court. So whoever is responsible, whether it was suicide or some conspiracy. This is the question. We say that there should be a free and fair investigation.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) leader Rohit Pawar also earlier in the day attacked the BJP, accusing the party of politicising late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for elections and claimed that the party would do politics over Disha Salian after her father sought a probe into her death.

Speaking to ANI, Pawar said, “If any person is trying to get justice, he (Disha Salian father) should get justice. He has gone to the court. We wish him all the best. If you look at the BJP now, they will start doing politics over it.”

“Four years ago, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. Immediately after the suicide, banners were put up in Bihar stating, ‘We want justice for Sushant,’ only for the elections. After the elections, Sushant Singh Rajput was forgotten, and now, after four years, the BJP will take up the same issue ahead of the upcoming polls in Bihar in a few months,” he stated.

“Disha Salian’s father has gone to court. He has taken Aaditya Thackeray, but he has nothing to do with this. We are with him. Let the court decide about that, but looking at the BJP, they will definitely do politics over it in view of the Mumbai elections,” said Rohit Pawar.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, on Thursday, supported the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Disha Salian’s father seeking a probe into his daughter’s death, as he expressed hope that a conclusion could be reached on both the incidents.

“I don’t know his reasons and motivation for moving the court, but what he has done is right, and through this, we can get a conclusion on whether it was a suicide or murder. This will also shed light on Sushant’s case,” KK Singh told ANI.

Disha Salian, who was a celebrity manager, was found dead on June 8, 2020. In 2023, the Mumbai Police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe Disha Salian’s death. The Mumbai Police registered an accidental death case in the matter.

