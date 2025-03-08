Pro-Palestinian activists vandalized U.S. President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Members of the group called Palestine Action targeted the resort’s clubhouse and several greens.

The activists spray-painted slogans such as “Gaza is not for sale” on the lawn and caused damage by digging up parts of the course. They also sprayed red paint on a building in the golf course. The group posted photographs on social media showing the vandalism they have done.

Posting photographs of the same, they wrote, “Yesterday, it was ranked #3 golf course in Europe. Today, its shut.”

In another post on X, they posted a video showing the words “Gaza is not 4 sale” on the greens. They wrote in the tweet, “Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach.”

This act of vandalism comes in response to Trump’s recent proposal to transform Gaza into a luxurious tourist destination, dubbed the “Gaza Riviera.” The plan envisions rebuilding the war-torn area into a glamorous resort and relocating two million Palestinians to neighboring countries, including Egypt and Jordan.

In a statement, Palestine Action criticized Trump’s approach, asserting that Gaza is not his property to dispose of and emphasizing their commitment to resisting U.S.-Israeli colonialism in Palestine. The group said on its website that after entering the 800-acre resort, activists painted in 3-metre-high letters, “GAZA IS NOT FOR SALE” across the lawn of the South Ayrshire course.

“Making the popular opposition to Trump’s intentions clear, activists spray painted the club house and dug up the greens including the course’s most prestigious holes – used in numerous Open Championships,” it added.

Palestine Action said that last night’s action comes as a direct response to the US administration’s stated intent to ethnically cleanse Gaza. They added, “Having laid out his plans to “clean out the whole thing” and forcibly displace its population, the US President last week published an AI video advertising his plans for the Strip, which included himself and the génocidaire Netanyahu, shirtless, drinking at the ‘Trump Gaza’ resort”.

It claimed that “The proposed ethnic cleansing of Gaza and the forcible transfer of the Palestinian population would constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Authorities were alerted to the damage at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Saturday. Police Scotland has initiated an investigation and is appealing to the public for any information related to the incident.