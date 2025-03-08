Church converted into Hindu temple after ghar wapsi in Banswara, Rajasthan

A church is being converted into a Hindu temple dedicated to Bhagwan Bhairavji in Sodaladoodha village, Gangadtalai, Banswara, Rajasthan. Notably, the Church used to be a temple around 125 years ago. The development came after the church’s pastor, Gautam Garasiya, and 80 Christian families in the area decided to do ghar wapsi to Hinduism under the Bharat Mata Mandir Project. The church is scheduled to be converted into a temple on 9 March 2025.

According to media reports, the church witnessed Sunday prayers for decades and housed a Christian cross. However, following the conversion, it has been painted saffron. After 9 March, the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ will echo in the temple instead of biblical verses.

Garasiya had adopted Christianity 30 years ago and later became a pastor. He has now returned to Hinduism along with several villagers. The transformation work for the temple is in full swing for the 9 March event. While the building has been painted saffron, major changes are being made to the internal structure as well. The elevated prayer space inside the building is being transformed into a pedestal for Bhairavji’s idol. Furthermore, the roof of the hall will be flattened, and all doors and walls will soon get a saffron hue.

Reportedly, Gautam was the first person in Sodaladoodha to convert to Christianity three decades ago. Soon, the Christian population grew in the area, and he was appointed as the pastor of the village. He would organise Sunday prayer meetings in his hut. Three years ago, he proposed the construction of a church, which was later built.

As his influence grew, several villagers, including his family members, adopted Christianity. However, in recent years, Gautam, his two sons, their families, and other relatives returned to Hinduism. Last year, 30 out of 45 converted villagers did ghar wapsi following Gautam’s footsteps. The remaining 15 are expected to do the same. Gautam’s wife, however, has not adopted Hinduism as of now and continues to practise Christianity.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the Christian symbols inside the church are being replaced with Hindu imagery. A framed picture of Bhagwan Ram has been placed on a chair inside. The entrance of the village has also been adorned with religious flags of local deities, marking the resurgence of Sanatan Dharma.

The idol of Bhairavji is being brought from Talwara to Gangadtalai. From there, it will be carried with pomp and grandeur to Sodaladoodha and installed in the temple. Villagers explained that Bhairavji is considered a guardian deity who protects the village, which is why they decided to dedicate the temple to him.

Four years ago, Meera Garasiya and her husband converted to Christianity. They are among those who have done ghar wapsi. Several locals are actively working to reconnect former converts with their ancestral faith. Sukhai Garasiya, a local woman associated with Hindu organisations, is one of them.

Locals who have done ghar wapsi believe that the construction of the temple will encourage others to return to Hinduism soon. The incident has given hope that a significant religious shift can happen and that those who converted to Christianity in Rajasthan will do ghar wapsi sooner or later.