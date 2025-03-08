Saturday, May 24, 2025
HomeNews ReportsRajasthan: 30 out of 45 families do 'ghar wapsi' in Banswara, converts Church back...
News Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: 30 out of 45 families do ‘ghar wapsi’ in Banswara, converts Church back into Bhairavji Temple

The Christian symbols inside the church are being replaced with Hindu imagery. A framed picture of Bhagwan Ram has been placed on a chair inside. The entrance of the village has also been adorned with religious flags of local deities, marking the resurgence of Sanatan Dharma.

OpIndia Staff
Church converted into Hindu temple after ghar wapsi in Banswara, Rajasthan
A church in Banswara, Rajasthan, is being converted into a Hindu temple following the ghar wapsi of its pastor and 80 families under the Bharat Mata Mandir Project.

A church is being converted into a Hindu temple dedicated to Bhagwan Bhairavji in Sodaladoodha village, Gangadtalai, Banswara, Rajasthan. Notably, the Church used to be a temple around 125 years ago. The development came after the church’s pastor, Gautam Garasiya, and 80 Christian families in the area decided to do ghar wapsi to Hinduism under the Bharat Mata Mandir Project. The church is scheduled to be converted into a temple on 9 March 2025.

According to media reports, the church witnessed Sunday prayers for decades and housed a Christian cross. However, following the conversion, it has been painted saffron. After 9 March, the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ will echo in the temple instead of biblical verses.

Garasiya had adopted Christianity 30 years ago and later became a pastor. He has now returned to Hinduism along with several villagers. The transformation work for the temple is in full swing for the 9 March event. While the building has been painted saffron, major changes are being made to the internal structure as well. The elevated prayer space inside the building is being transformed into a pedestal for Bhairavji’s idol. Furthermore, the roof of the hall will be flattened, and all doors and walls will soon get a saffron hue.

Reportedly, Gautam was the first person in Sodaladoodha to convert to Christianity three decades ago. Soon, the Christian population grew in the area, and he was appointed as the pastor of the village. He would organise Sunday prayer meetings in his hut. Three years ago, he proposed the construction of a church, which was later built.

As his influence grew, several villagers, including his family members, adopted Christianity. However, in recent years, Gautam, his two sons, their families, and other relatives returned to Hinduism. Last year, 30 out of 45 converted villagers did ghar wapsi following Gautam’s footsteps. The remaining 15 are expected to do the same. Gautam’s wife, however, has not adopted Hinduism as of now and continues to practise Christianity.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the Christian symbols inside the church are being replaced with Hindu imagery. A framed picture of Bhagwan Ram has been placed on a chair inside. The entrance of the village has also been adorned with religious flags of local deities, marking the resurgence of Sanatan Dharma.

The idol of Bhairavji is being brought from Talwara to Gangadtalai. From there, it will be carried with pomp and grandeur to Sodaladoodha and installed in the temple. Villagers explained that Bhairavji is considered a guardian deity who protects the village, which is why they decided to dedicate the temple to him.

Four years ago, Meera Garasiya and her husband converted to Christianity. They are among those who have done ghar wapsi. Several locals are actively working to reconnect former converts with their ancestral faith. Sukhai Garasiya, a local woman associated with Hindu organisations, is one of them.

Locals who have done ghar wapsi believe that the construction of the temple will encourage others to return to Hinduism soon. The incident has given hope that a significant religious shift can happen and that those who converted to Christianity in Rajasthan will do ghar wapsi sooner or later.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBanswara, 125-year-old church, Bhairavji Temple
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

What is Google AI mode, how it will change search, and what are its implications? Explained

OpIndia Staff -
AI Mode is not to be confused with AI Overview, the summarising feature that was introduced by Google back in May 2025. While AI Overview is clumsy and provides condensed answers using the older PaLM 2 model, AI Mode marks a significant leap forward.
News Reports

Bangladesh: Muslim mob sets Hindu homes on fire after death of local politician, lawlessness continues under the watch of Muhammad Yunus

OpIndia Staff -
Following the murder of Tariqul Islam, Muslim mob ambushed Hindu homes in the village and set their houses and shops on fire. Visuals of destroyed homes belonging the persecuted minority community have now surfaced on social media.

Operation Sindoor: Women pilots led India’s fierce retaliation, 200+ killed in Pakistan

Danish, Shoaib and the web of espionage woven around YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra by Pakistan’s ISI

What is PAN-PAN call and how it helped save the IndiGo flight after Pakistan denied airspace entry: All you need to know

Muhammad Yunus threatens to resign? How ‘chief advisor’ to Bangladesh interim govt, who came to power via regime change, is now left with no...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com