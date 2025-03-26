Monday, June 30, 2025
US Annual Threat Assessment report declares terrorist group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba as a “concern” for the US, calls it ‘anti-India’

"Anti-India groups, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, similarly concern us in part because of their historical links with al-Qa‘ida", the report read.

The Annual Threat Assessment report (ATA) released by the United States has declared Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), a designated terrorist organisation by India, as a “concern” for the US, considering the terrorist group’s historical links with terrorist Al-Qaeda, which was behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“In South Asia, Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP) operations in recent years have focused exclusively on targeting the Government of Pakistan, probably to avoid drawing more counterterrorism pressure. However, TTP’s capabilities, historical ties to al-Qa‘ida, and previous support to operations targeting the United States keep us concerned about the potential future threat. Anti-India groups, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, similarly concern us in part because of their historical links with al-Qa‘ida”, the report read.

The 2025 Annual Threat Assessment (ATA) report, released this month, has been prepared by the Department of National Intelligence (DNI), headed by Tulsi Gabbard. It “reflects the collective insights of the Intelligence Community (IC)” regarding global threats to the US national security and provides intelligence inputs for dealing with these threats. “The 2025 Annual Threat Assessment (ATA) is the Intelligence Community’s (IC) official, coordinated evaluation of an array of threats to U.S. citizens, the Homeland, and U.S. interests in the world. A diverse set of foreign actors is targeting U.S. health and safety, critical infrastructure, industries, wealth, and government. State adversaries and their proxies are also trying to weaken and displace U.S. economic and military power in their regions and across the globe,” forward to the report said.

Al-Qa‘ida exploited anti-Israel sentiment in Gaza to encourage attacks on Israel and the US

The report claimed that al-Qa‘ida has been targeting the US and US citizens globally and that it encouraged attacks against Israel and the US by exploiting anti-Israel sentiment over Gaza. “Al-Qa‘ida maintains its intent to target the United States and U.S. citizens across its global affiliates. Its leaders, some of whom remain in Iran, have tried to exploit anti-Israeli sentiment over the war in Gaza to unite Muslims and encourage attacks against Israel and the United States. Al-Qa‘ida’s media apparatus issued statements from leaders and the group’s affiliates supporting HAMAS and encouraging attacks against Israeli and U.S. targets,” the report stated.

Russia, China, Iran and North Korea pose a challenge to US interests

It further claimed that countries like Russia, China, Iran and North Korea have been using asymmetric and conventional hard power tactics to challenge the US interests. “Russia, China, Iran and North Korea- individually and collectively challenging U.S. interests in the world by attacking or threatening others in their regions, with both asymmetric and conventional hard power tactics, and promoting alternative systems to compete with the United States, primarily in trade, finance, and security,” claimed the report.

