Friday, April 11, 2025
Updated:

Aligarh: Married Raza Khan claims to be Raja to lure Hindu girl, rapes her and blackmails her with explicit videos, pushes her to embrace Islam

He took her against her will to mosques and dargahs (shrines) and pressurised her to participate in namaz (Islamic prayers). She mustered the courage to raise the complaint against him after enduring immense distress for several months.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Amar Ujala
Image via Amar Ujala

A new case of “love jihad” has emerged from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. A young woman who visited a gym reportedly fell victim to manipulation, sexual exploitation and intimidation. The gym trainer, Raza (Raees as per other reports) Khan pretended to be Raja to trap her into love jihad. He is already married and has two children. A case has been filed at the Rorawar police station against him for concealing his identity, raping a Hindu girl and forcing her into marriage.

After the victim submitted a written complaint, the police initiated an inquiry and subsequently registered a case. Now, further action is underway. The accused introduced himself to the girl with the fake name. Afterward, he led her to a hotel where he sexually assaulted her. He recorded inappropriate videos and photos of her during this heinous act and later used it to blackmail her, threatening to make it public.

The victim was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members to the police station. She recounted that she first met the offender two years back at “The Force” gym, situated at the Haddi Godam crossroads where she used to work out with her brother. She became acquainted with the owner there, who was also her trainer. She mentioned that shortly after their initial encounter, he began to stalk her and expressed desire to befriend her. Initially, she dismissed his advances. However, he continued to pursue her and made repeated efforts to initiate a friendship. Eventually, they started talking and a few days later, he took her to a hotel, where he raped her.

He frequently met her masquerading as Raja and she discovered his real identity after a long time. However, fearing societal backlash and shame, she was unable to confront him and silently endured the torture. She stated that after she learnt his true identity, he started to force her to convert to Islam. He took her against her will to mosques and dargahs (shrines) and pressurised her to participate in namaz (Islamic prayers). She mustered the courage to raise the complaint against him after enduring immense distress for several months. The police have since started probing the case and assured her of strict legal action against the perpetrator.

BJP leader Sanju Bajaj informed that when her family arranged her marriage, he used her offensive images and videos to terminate the engagement and relentlessly pushed her to do nikah (Islamic wedding) with him. SP (Superintendent of Police) City Mrigank Shekhar Pathak confirmed that a complaint has been received and the authorities swiftly launched an FIR (First Information Report). He added that legal action is currently in progress to apprehend the culprit.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

