Local collusion? Kin of Pahalgam terror attack victim reveals horsemen forcibly took them uphill despite repeated refusals, Kashmiri cops silently watched over

Among the victims was Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur. His wife, Aishanya, told CM Yogi Adityanath that their pony handler ignored pleas to turn back, forcing them higher just before the attack. Eyewitnesses said three local policemen stood by without helping, raising suspicion of local collusion—especially among pony owners.

Image from OpIndia Hindi
Image via OpIndia Hindi

The Pahalagam terror attack claimed the lives of 26 Hindus who went to Kashmiri as tourists. Shubham Dwivedi’s family members brought his body to Kanpur after he also passed away in the assault. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was also present to comfort his wife grieving Aishanya and other family members.

Her patience snapped when she met the chief minister and sobbed as she narrated the horrible ordeal to him. She also revealed a few other things that led to speculation that some local sleeper cells might have been involved in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Aishnya revealed that she and her spouse were horseback riding, however, they had no intention of venturing far and instructed the horseman not to take them too high, reported Amar Ujala. Aishnya mentioned that they were fatigued and preferred not to move any further. Nevertheless, the horseman deemed it unnecessary to stop and stated that they must continue until they reach the top. Shubham told him to take the entire amount but taken them down from there. However, he disregarded the request.

Furthermore, the family informed CM Yogi that the tourists were being taken to the top of the hill by the pony owners and they were moving on their own accord. People ran here and there when the firing started. Three local police officers were spotted standing there at the time. However, they were of no assistance. No one assisted the victims despite cries for protection and to take them to the camp.

According to Shubham’s father, there were some persons asking about the residence of tourists, numbers and other details at the Pahalgam hotel where they were staying. It appeared from all of these factors that those individuals were doing a reconnaissance. CM Yogi assured the media after meeting the family that terrorism will be destroyed from its roots. According to the information Shubham’s family provided, it seemed that certain locals, particularly those who offer ponies for hire, might have ties to terrorist groups. CM Yogi declated that they will receive a befitting reply.

However, another female visitor reported that a horseman kept requesting their personal information while discussing the Quran. According to her, he also inquired as to whether the group’s companions were Muslims or Hindus. She informed him that they were all Muslims after speculating about his motivations. He added that he would set up a tour without registration if they come to Amarnath right away. She displayed his photo and conveyed that he pulled out his phone while talking about thirty-five guns. OpIndia already reported how such a massive terror operation is not possible without local support.

