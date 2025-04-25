The terrorist assault on Hindu tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 innocent people, has reverberated not only throughout the nation but also across the globe. The assailants demanded that the victims present their identification cards, recite Islamic verses and even remove their pants to confirm they were not Muslims before executing them mercilessly.

Hindus were slain in cold blood purely due to their religious beliefs. The Resistance Front (TRF), a splinter group of Lashkar-e-Taiba based in Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack. It was not solely a terrorist attack but rather the continuation of Islamic terrorism sponsored by Pakistan in the region for over 75 years, and the ideology that brands non-Muslims as kafirs and justifies their murder.

The nation is justifiably outraged and is calling for severe action against the perpetrators and their Pakistani sponsors for the bloodshed they have caused within India. Similarly, a bandh was declared across the entire region following the incident. Notably, within hours of the assault, videos began to emerge from the valley of protests and candlelight marches expressing outrage over the horrific killings. The defining characteristic of the agitations was the profound apprehension concerning the repercussions on the valley’s booming tourism industry.

Local Kashmiris in #Pahalgam held a candlelight march to condemn today’s terror attack on tourists.



VC: @trk_media pic.twitter.com/Wyoa8tdYkD — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) April 22, 2025

Pahalgam Attack: Locals Hold Candlelight March pic.twitter.com/a1yAJB550K — Kashmir Life (@KashmirLife) April 22, 2025

#WATCH |J&K | Locals in Srinagar hold candlelight protest against Pahalgam terror attack on tourists



Fayaz Ahmad Bhatt, General Secy, Mecca Market says, " We condemn this attack against humanity." pic.twitter.com/vpKarO6lz4 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025

Gulzar Ahmad Wani, president of Pahalgam Taxi Association claimed that the area has always been peaceful and stated, “I condemn this attack. It is not just tourists, but our livelihood, our families. We don’t consider them tourists. It is as if our family members have been killed. I request the government to get to the bottom of this matter.” He highlighted that tourism is the backbone of Pahalgam.

#WATCH | Gulzar Ahmad Wani, president of Pahalgam Taxi Association, says, "I condemn this attack. It is not just tourists, but our livelihood, our families. We don't consider them tourists. It is as if our family members have been killed. I request the government to get to the… https://t.co/rTrToTW5JH pic.twitter.com/8vyTvbycCB — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025

The president of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, Rauf Tramboo, described the attacks as a “huge blow,” noting that a “peaceful situation” had allowed the tourism industry to thrive in recent years. “We are already getting inquiries about cancellations from companies and customer partners,” he added. A local chef who has worked for 30 years serving tourists at a Pahalgam hotel expressed his anguish, pointing out that his entire livelihood is dependent on tourists traveling to the area.

“I have been working as a chef in Pahalgam for the last 30 years. I have never seen such a huge incident here. I am poor, and my livelihood depends entirely on the tourists. Now, I don’t know what I will do. I don’t have enough property to get by. The tourism season was going well, and all hotels were at full capacity. But now, the loss will be insurmountable,” he conveyed.

“Because of this incident, the entire town has come to a standstill. The tourism season was going well, and everything was in full swing. But now, the poor people here, many of whom have taken loans to run their businesses, are in great trouble. I pray that such an incident never happens again,” remarked another local chef with 25 years of working experience in Pahalgam.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Halts Tourism: Poor Locals Struggle With Loans and Livelihood Crisis pic.twitter.com/CXLQRaliiP — Kashmir Student Alerts (@TheOfficialKSA) April 24, 2025

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, referred to the evacuation of tourists from Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror incident as “heartbreaking.” Other Kashmiri politicans echoed similar sentiments including Sajjad Gani Lone who termed the occurrence as an “assault on economic lifeline of Kashmir, which is tourism” and added that it has jeopardized Kahsmir’s “hospitality and future.”

It’s heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday’s tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave. While DGCA & the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights,… pic.twitter.com/5O3i5U1rBh — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 23, 2025

Interestingly, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader and Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi labelled Kashmir tourism as a cultural invasion, during an interview in early January.

The concern regarding the economic decline of tourism in Kashmir is legitimate and the fears vocalised by the local population and leaders are warranted. However, it cannot be denied that the conversation also diverts attention from the 26 deceased individuals who were murdered because of their religious beliefs. It is also as a clear reminder of the victimhood industry that is determined to distract from pressing issues requiring prompt focus only to advance its own narrative, particularly in relation to Kashmir.

This is the same propaganda that humanized dreaded terrorists as the headmaster’s son (Burhan Wani) and mathematics teacher (Riyaz Naikoo), both commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen, as well as Pakistan-backed jihad in Jammu and Kashmir as a political conflict and even suggested the separation of the region from the country. The Indian forces have been portrayed as an occupational entity to provide a shield to terrorists, including Adil Ahmed Dar and Burhan Wani, among others.

Of course, a discussion regarding the impact of the incident on the local economy must take place, nevertheless, this hurried prioritisation of victimhood could have been avoided at least till the bodies of actual victims were brought back to their homes and last rites were performed by the bereaved families. The tourism sector and the economy can be revived in one season, but the lives that have been lost can never be restored as that wound is irreparable and permanent.

It is important to note that local terrorists were involved in the strike. “The Urdu that they (the foreign terrorists) spoke is from certain parts of Pakistan. At least two local militants are suspected to be accompanying them,” an officer from the security establishment informed The Indian Express.

“The two others are believed to be from Bijbehara and Thokerpora, Kulgam. They went to Pakistan in 2017 and returned to the valley last year. Information has been received that they received training in Pakistan. They were associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed and initial investigation suggests that the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish allied to execute this attack,” revealed a source from a central agency.

The agencies have published sketches of three terrorists and declared a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information leading to their identification. This was the largest terrorist attack in Kashmir in recent years following the Pulwama carnage.

What happened in Pulwama

The Pulwama incident took place on 14th February 2019, when a convoy transporting Indian security forces along the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was targeted by a suicide bomber using a vehicle in Lethapora, located in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The assault resulted in the deaths of 44 members of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the attacker, Adil Ahmad Dar, a local youth from the Pulwama district. The responsibility for this act was taken by the Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Jaish-e-Mohammed.

After the Pulwama attack, stone-pelters targeted injured CRPF jawans. When the IED struck, the men in the convoy immediately moved out of their vehicles and surrounded the explosion site with a protective cordon. They unveiled that it had been done to shield the wounded from the stone-throwing that started after the blast.

“He was beaten by Indian troops a few years back when he was returning from school. This led to anger in him against Indian troops. We searched for him for three months. Finally we gave up efforts to bring him back home,” Adil’s parents alleged, subtly blaming the army for their son’s act. Subsequently, Indian security forces apprehended individuals involved in facilitating this attack, detaining approximately 23 men associated with Jaish-e-Muhammad.

The authorities believed that they could have significant insights into the details surrounding the incident, where the assaliant crashed a vehicle filled with 300 kilograms of explosives into a convoy vehicle. The National Investigative Agency’s (NIA) findings indicated that four to five terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed, including the suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar and a local facilitator, played a role in orchestrating the massacre.

The RDX used in the attack was supplied by the Pakistan military and smuggled into India by associates of Jaish-e-Mohammed, transported in multiple batches due to its substantial volume. Women and children were employed to carry the lethal explosive RDX grade 5, intended for military applications, along with ammonium nitrate from a transit location in Tral, situated in the Pulwama district of southern Kashmir.

The explosive’s trigger was reportedly produced locally, utilizing ammonium nitrate as an oxidizer in the RDX explosive. The military-grade A5 RDX was sourced from Pakistan and the device was constructed approximately 10 kilometers from the location of the explosion. Explosives were transported by women and children in the valley in limited amounts over several months.

Security forces had neutralized two terrorists, suspected to be the masterminds of the Pulwama attack, approximately 15 kilometers from the location of the suicide bombing. During the encounter, four Army personnel, including a major, lost their lives. Additionally, two civilians, who were exploited by the terrorists as human shields, were also killed.

The Maruti Eeco vehicle involved in the attack was registered in Kashmir approximately eight years ago and was utilized by the group with the owner’s consent, who was missing. Seven people from Kashmir, engaged in the sale of shawls and dried fruits in Delhi, were nabbed by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) due to their suspected involvement in illicit activities. According to various agencies, they might be acting as informants for terrorist groups.

A massive crackdown against Jamaat-e-Islami leaders was also unleashed in Jammu and Kashmir. Law enforcement agencies conducted operations and apprehended numerous leaders of Jamat-e-Islami in Srinagar and its vicinity. Moreover, terrorist Mohammed Yasin Malik who is also chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was taken into custody from his home. Police arrested at least 150 separatists.

India conducted the Balakot airstrike and successfully targeted terrorists, including members of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s supremo Maulana Masood Azhar’s family, such as his nephew and IED (Improvised explosive device) expert Ismail Alvi, also known as Fauji Bhai or Lambu, to avenge the deadly strike against its soldiers. “Ismail is an IED expert and helped other bombers of the Pulwama attack to fit the bomb in Maruti Eeco van,” disclosed an army official.

The airstrike was followed by the NIA’s huge crackdown on the separatist leadership in the valley. The raids were part of a search operation that was connected to the agency’s inquiry into the terror funding.

Conspiracy to unleash more bloodshed

Security forces were placed on high alert due to intelligence reports indicating that Jaish-e-Mohammad was planning another attack soon after Pulwama. Meanwhile, two terrorists from Kashmir, Shahnawaz Ahmed Teli and Aquib Ahmed Malik, affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, were captured by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police in Saharanpur. On 20th February 2019, the ATS arrested them and confiscated 30 cartridges, three pistols with magazines and two hand grenades from them.

The ATS reported that the pair is from the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The authorities asserted that they received audio messages from the cellphone of one of the two young men, in which he discussed about a “bada kaam” (something big) and “samaan” (goods). The investigators linked the “bada kaam” to a significant operation that the two individuals were preparing, noting that the “samaan” was intended for weapons and explosives necessary for executing the attack.

“They have confessed to their links with JeM in front of me and have given specific information based on which we are hopeful of some more recoveries in the near future,” Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh informed. The Inspector General of Police (ATS) Asim Arun, stated that Shahnawaz had maintained contact with terrorist organizations for a duration of 18 months, whereas Aqib became involved only six months prior. Last year, a special ATS/NIA court sentenced them to seven years in prison for inciting youth and enlisting them for anti-national endeavors.

Killings of Kashmiri Hindus

The engagement of Kashmiris with terrorist groups including many locals is a matter of public knowledge. This involvement was notably revealed during the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus as they were killed, threatened and were forced to leave the valley, often by their own neighbours. Countless Kashmiri Hindus were subjected to savage killings and were coerced into fleeing their homes overnight at gunpoint by terrorists associated with Pakistan, including Yasin Malik and Bitta Karate.

One of them, Girija Tickoo, was from Bandipora and was employed as a lab assistant at a higher secondary school in the valley. She got a call one day claiming that things had improved and she should come pick up her salary from the school where she was employed. She went to the school, believing the information, but didn’t realize that she was being followed on the way back. Five men abducted her from a coworker’s house and transported her to an unidentified place. Her companion and other witnesses saw her abduction, but chose to remain silent.

Her body was discovered by the side of the road in a horrible state a few days after she was kidnapped. According to the autopsy, she had suffered severe torture and gang rape. She was alive when she was chopped into two pieces with a carpenter’s saw, directly through the middle of her body for her “fault” of being Hindu.

Likewise, BK Ganjoo, a Telecommunication Department employee went home during a brief respite in Srinagar’s curfew. However, as soon as he stepped inside, his wife Vijay saw suspicious persons following him and quickly bolt to the door. He hurried to the third floor of his home and, in a desperate attempt, hid inside a big rice bin. The terrorists, meantime, searched the house, scouring every nook for their target but could not find him.

However, a Muslim neighbour who observed him concealing himself in the rice drum alerted the terrorists as they departed. It is noteworthy that Ganjoo had recently assisted this same person with food supplies just days prior. The terrorists went back to the third floor and killed Ganjoo by firing several shots into the rice bin where he was hiding.

When Vijay pleaded with the terrorists to take her life as well, the attackers replied that they were allowing her to live so she could mourn over her husband’s body. They even made her eat the rice soaked in his blood, taunting her that her family should also indulge in this tasty meal. There are countless similar accounts of bloodshed and betrayal faced by Kashmiri Hindus, who were forced to vacate their homes as the local mosques resounded with the chilling declaration of “Raliv, Galiv ya Chaliv” (convert, leave or perish).

Notably, thousands of ancestral estates belonging to Kashmiri Hindus were unlawfully seized by Muslims after the Pandits escaped to protect their lives. The locals not only took an active part in the atrocities committed against their Hindu neighbours but illegally occupied their homes and lands.

The properties were recently returned to their original owners few years back which again led to attacks on Kashmiri Hindus in the area. The administration of Jammu and Kashmir launched an online grievance redressal platform in 2021, that allowed Kashmiri Hindus to file complaints about any property they have in the region. The government received several complaints, illustrating the grim reality, and over a thousand concerns were addressed.

Glorification of terrorists

The terrorists, lauded as mujahids and perceived as freedom fighters, often participated in the grand funeral ceremonies of their counterparts, showcasing their guns and firing shots into the air while surrounded by a massive enthusiastic crowd, all locals, all hailing the violence and slaughter.

After Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani was killed in 2016, the valley endured several months of turmoil, including violent incidents and assaults. Numerous police stations, security personnel and even BJP offices were targeted after thousands gathered to attend his funeral prayers in Shareef village of Tral. Predictably, stone pelting occurred at multiple places. Support for the terrorists who had been freely roaming the countryside in South Kashmir grew since then. The public’s support for terrorists was a greater issue for the security forces who often faced opposition from crowds during anti-terror operations, according to the police.

A video recording depicted terrorists performing a gun salute at the funeral of their colleague in Pulwama, in that year. A large number of individuals gathered for the funeral of Shakir Ahmad, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who was killed during an encounter. The footage showed a group within the crowd brandishing firearms and discharging gunshots into the air, reminiscent of the 1990s, when militancy in the valley was at its peak.

Two funerals took place at the same time in South Kashmir for a terrorist and the cop he killed, in May 2017. Azhar Mehmood, who gave his life to stop an attack, was solely mourned by his coworkers and family while the burial of terrorist Fayaz Ahmad Aishwar of Hizbul Mujahideen drew thousands of people barely 10 kilometers away. Fayaz and three other terrorists carried out the attack in Anantnag, killing Mehmood and three civilians.

The same year, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was seen attending the funeral of one of the group’s members who was one of two terrorists neutralised in a gunfight with security forces in the Pulwama area of south Kashmir. The funeral of Shariq Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Takuna in Pulwama, drew thousands of people. Shabir Ahmad Mir, a terrorist from the nearby Anantnag district was also eliminated.

“The Pakistani flag is our flag. Linking our struggle with al-Qaeda and IS is a ploy to defame it,” he announced in front of the crowd. He also shouted pro-Pakistan slogans before disappearing. The funeral procession for Zakir Musa in May 2019, who left Hizbul Mujahideen to lead Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind, attracted a similar number of attendees. He had even threatened to behead separatist leaders and warned, “If they create any hurdles in the path of turning Kashmir into an Islamic state.”

Many areas of the valley, particularly south Kashmir and the capital Srinagar, had to be subject to curfew-like restrictions by the authorities. However, hundreds of young people from the area violated curfew and made it to his hometown of Noorpora in Tral. All key roads in Pulwama, the capital Srinagar and Anantnag were barricaded to control the protesters. Many sections were off-limits to vehicles. The valley’s sensitive areas were sealed off with concertina wires. All exams were postponed and educational institutions were closed for the day. As a precaution, mobile internet was also slowed down.

Stone pelting on forces

Stone pelting at Indian troops was a frequent occurrence during terrorist encounters in Kashmir. However, it was not limited to specific locations or incidents but regularly took place outside mosques and targeted the forces. Major Leetul Gogoi of Assam attracted controversy in 2017 for allegedly using a Kashmiri man as a human shield by tying him to a jeep. However, army representatives had maintained that the troops resorted to this extreme action to safeguard themselves from being pelted with stones and the governement also supported the same.

In 2018, a group of Muslims hurled large stones at military vehicles in Ganovpora village of Shopian, compelling Major Aditya Kumar to use his firearm, which subsequently led to a case against him by the police. However, the Supreme Court stayed the inquiry into the matter.

“As per the narration in the FIR (First Information Report), it is stated that Major Aditya Kumar was leading the convoy which resorted to firing on coming under heavy stone-pelting and arson by the mob. This means even if he is not shown as an accused, police can, at any point of time, rope him in as an accused. He is an Army officer. Do not treat him as an ordinary criminal,” promounced a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

The frequency of stone pelting incidents declined following the abrogation of Article 370, however, in 2017 and 2018, the recorded incidents were 1,412 and 1,458, respectively. As per the data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs up to 2021, there were 618 recorded incidents of stone pelting in the valley from January to July 2019, which decreased to 222 during the same timeframe in 2020, and further went down to only 76 in 2021.

The number of injuries sustained by security forces during these incidents decreased from 64 between January and July 2019 to only 10 in 2021. The Ministry of Home Affairs reported to the Lok Sabha that from 1st January to 15th November 2019, the police recorded 551 cases related to stone pelting and law and order, with 190 of these cases occurring after 5th August.

Nevertheless, such occurrences did not entirely cease. 2020 witnessed a group of youths throw stones and fight with security personnel close to the scene of an encounter in the Budgam area of Jammu & Kashmir. There were reports of a shootout between troops and terrorists in the Kawoosa area. According to officials, the terrorists were able to escape the area after breaking through the barrier.

A cordon-and-search operation was initiated in Kawoosa based on information about the presence of terrorists in the area. There was a gunfight after they started shooting at the search party. While soliders and terrorists were engaged in firing, some youngsters threw stones at the security personnel. They were chased away with tear smoke shells and none of them could be apprehended. The terrorists then seized the chance to break through the security perimeter.

Veil of doubt over Pahalgam

The mass slaughter in Pahalgam was meticulously planned by the perpetrators, who took into consideration the possibility that it would take the forces from the neighboring army and paramilitary camps almost an hour to make it to the scene, which would give them ample opportunity to slip into the surrounding meadow, reported Deccan Herald. The sources outlined, “Those who planned the attack knew about the geography and prepared an escape route for the attackers. It is possible that they may have done a recce for a few days to see at what time the tourist flow is the maximum.”

The troops from the nearest Rashtriya Rifles battalion would need to travel for a further 30 to 35 minutes to reach Baisaran, a popular picnic location, after taking about 40 to 45 minutes to get to the closest road head, according to sources acquainted with the region. A Central Reserve Police Force camp is located in front of the army establishment, but it would also require approximately one hour to arrive.

Lieutenant general DP Pandey (retired), former General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Indian Army’s 15 Corps in Srinagar highlighted, “There is no doubt about Pakistan’s involvement. The Resistance Force is speaking Pakistan’s language. It also has local support. They attackers knew that such a site would give them time to carry out the act after checking on their religion. This may not have been possible elsewhere.”

The concerns expressed by the officer are significant, as executing and maintaining such an attack with such precision is unfeasible without assistance from local individuals who possess extensive knowledge of the region and could also offer additional support to the terrorists. Significantly, the historical context of these attacks demonstrates that local participation is essential for their execution.

According to media reports, the area is exclusively open to visitors and pilgrims traveling to Amarnath in June, but it was opened to the public on 20th APril without warning security personnel. Local officials were unaware that visitors were being transported to Baisaran because tour operators and local hoteliers failed to notify them of theses movements. Hence, the troops were present in Pahalgam but they were not deployed. Forces are stationed per the information supplied by travel companies.

This could be a clear security breach or might potentially involve malicious intent. Additionally, the engagement of local terrorists in the terror strike ought to provoke alarm. Moreover, the rapid rise in concerns about tourism and attack on Kashmir’s economy is not only insensitive but also disrespectful to the memory of those who were killed by the terrorists. Many families have been affected and it is crucial that we stand together in support of them without making any unnecessary noise and ensure that all offenders behind the attack, whether in India or abroad, face justice.